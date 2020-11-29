Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones Leaves Game With Leg Injury

CINCINNATI — Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a hamstring injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The second-year quarterback was hit while completing a pass to running back Wayne Gallman. He got up and tried to walk it off before falling to the ground.

The Giants say Jones is officially "questionable" to return to Sunday's game.

He walked off the field and went into the blue medical tent. Trainers looked at him for a few minutes.

Jones tried to re-enter the game on the following drive, but was only on the field for two plays.

Veteran signal-caller Colt McCoy took over for Jones.

The Giants are hoping to keep pace in the NFC East. They've won two-straight games and entered Sunday's contest with a 3-7 record on the season.

