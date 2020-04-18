AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

T.J. Houshmandzadeh endorses John Ross: he 'can mother fu----- go'

James Rapien

John Ross has a lot to prove as he enters his fourth season with the Bengals.

The 24 year old has dealt with injuries in each of his first three years in the NFL.

Ross showed flashes of potential in 2018 and 2019, but hasn’t produced like the Bengals hoped when they took him with the No. 9 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Last season he averaged 18.1 yards-per catch and finished 506 yards and three touchdowns.

“John Ross is really good. He just needs to believe in himself,” former Bengals wide receiver and current Fox Sports analyst T.J. Houshmandzadeh said on Willie Anderson’s Instagram Live on Friday night.

Houshmandzadeh has worked with Ross over the past few years. He says the confidence issues started in 2017 during Ross' rookie season. 

“When they flew us out there to honor us, you remember that? That game was the first touch of John Ross’ career and he fumbled,” Houshmandzadeh said. “They gave him a reverse; he fumbled the ball. He didn’t play the rest of the year.

“And this is the thing though, if you’re the ninth pick in the draft, you should have all the confidence in the world — that’s number one. And number two is, if you don’t give him the ball after one f------ fumble after his rookie year, do you not think his confidence is going to drop?”

“He wasn’t Marvin’s draft pick,” Anderson added, referring to former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.

Ross only played in three games as a rookie, finishing with two targets and zero receptions.

“He’ll send me video of him killing cats in practice,” Houshmandzadeh said. “He sends me video of his second year [2018]. He’s not playing. They took his confidence from him, without knowing it.”

Ross flashed his potential at the start of last season, hauling in 11 receptions for 270 yards and three touchdowns in the Bengals’ first two games.

“This is the honest to god truth. You know me. I ain’t sugar coating sh--. John Ross can mother fu----- go,” Houshmandzadeh said. “Everybody knows he’s fast. He’s quick, he can run routes, and he catches the ball. Physically, it’s phenomenal. It has to be mental. They took his confidence from him.”

Houshmandzadeh admitted that injuries have hampered Ross’ development. The 5’11” speedster has missed time with shoulder, groin and knee injuries over the past three years.

Ross’ confidence was improved and he looked more comfortable in Zac Taylor’s offense last season. Another year in this system, combined with the addition of Joe Burrow could put him in a position to succeed. Houshmandzadeh hopes his work with Ross pays off in 2020.

“Part of me working with him, isn’t getting him better physically, it’s getting him better mentally.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL coach on Joe Burrow: "he's a high-risk" at No. 1 overall

One NFL coach believes Joe Burrow is a risky selection with the top pick

James Rapien

by

thcotty

Andy Dalton not stressed about future, admits he could remain with Bengals

Andy Dalton is ready for anything that could happen this offseason, including staying in Cincinnati with the Bengals

James Rapien

by

Kycat14

Bengals draft takes — Wide receivers, prioritizing offensive line and staying aggressive

The Bengals should prioritize offensive line in the draft and why staying aggressive is key to a successful rebuild

James Rapien

Deion Sanders on Tua Tagovailoa: "He would be my No. 1 for obvious reasons"

Deion Sanders says he would take Tua Tagovailoa, not Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft

James Rapien

A tour of the Bengals' draft room, taking the best player available, depth at receiver and signing undrafted free agents

A tour of the Cincinnati Bengals' draft room, taking the best player available and depth at receiver

James Rapien

Podcast: The Bengals' draft plans, locked in on Burrow and Mixon's future in Cincinnati

James Rapien joins Cincinnati's ESPN 1530 to discuss the Bengals' draft plans, Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and more

James Rapien

Bengals Notes — Tobin talks philosophy in free agency, the need at wide receiver and the No. 1 pick

Duke Tobin explains the Bengals' aggressiveness in free agency, wide receivers in the NFL Draft and the No. 1 pick

James Rapien

Why Joe Mixon won't benefit from holding out and a look at a potential extension with the Bengals

Joe Mixon won't benefit from holding out, plus a breakdown of what an extension with the Bengals could look like

James Rapien

Podcast: Joe Mixon's future, a Trent Williams deal and new uniforms

James Rapien joined Tony Pike on ESPN 1530 to discuss all things Bengals including Joe Mixon, the possibility of new uniforms and a potential Trent Williams trade

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

The Bengals should continue their aggressive approach by pursuing a trade for Trent Williams

The Bengals should continue to improve their roster this offseason by pursuing a trade for Redskins tackle Trent Williams

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55