John Ross has a lot to prove as he enters his fourth season with the Bengals.

The 24 year old has dealt with injuries in each of his first three years in the NFL.

Ross showed flashes of potential in 2018 and 2019, but hasn’t produced like the Bengals hoped when they took him with the No. 9 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Last season he averaged 18.1 yards-per catch and finished 506 yards and three touchdowns.

“John Ross is really good. He just needs to believe in himself,” former Bengals wide receiver and current Fox Sports analyst T.J. Houshmandzadeh said on Willie Anderson’s Instagram Live on Friday night.

Houshmandzadeh has worked with Ross over the past few years. He says the confidence issues started in 2017 during Ross' rookie season.

“When they flew us out there to honor us, you remember that? That game was the first touch of John Ross’ career and he fumbled,” Houshmandzadeh said. “They gave him a reverse; he fumbled the ball. He didn’t play the rest of the year.

“And this is the thing though, if you’re the ninth pick in the draft, you should have all the confidence in the world — that’s number one. And number two is, if you don’t give him the ball after one f------ fumble after his rookie year, do you not think his confidence is going to drop?”

“He wasn’t Marvin’s draft pick,” Anderson added, referring to former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.

Ross only played in three games as a rookie, finishing with two targets and zero receptions.

“He’ll send me video of him killing cats in practice,” Houshmandzadeh said. “He sends me video of his second year [2018]. He’s not playing. They took his confidence from him, without knowing it.”

Ross flashed his potential at the start of last season, hauling in 11 receptions for 270 yards and three touchdowns in the Bengals’ first two games.

“This is the honest to god truth. You know me. I ain’t sugar coating sh--. John Ross can mother fu----- go,” Houshmandzadeh said. “Everybody knows he’s fast. He’s quick, he can run routes, and he catches the ball. Physically, it’s phenomenal. It has to be mental. They took his confidence from him.”

Houshmandzadeh admitted that injuries have hampered Ross’ development. The 5’11” speedster has missed time with shoulder, groin and knee injuries over the past three years.

Ross’ confidence was improved and he looked more comfortable in Zac Taylor’s offense last season. Another year in this system, combined with the addition of Joe Burrow could put him in a position to succeed. Houshmandzadeh hopes his work with Ross pays off in 2020.

“Part of me working with him, isn’t getting him better physically, it’s getting him better mentally.”