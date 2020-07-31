AllBengals
Former Bengals running back Jeremy Hill expected to sign with Raiders

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals running back Jeremy Hill is closing in on a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders according to Ian Rapoport. 

Hill, 26, didn't play in the NFL last season. The Bengals drafted him in the second-round (55th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent the first four seasons of his NFL career in Cincinnati. 

Hill signed a one-year contract with the Patriots prior to the 2018 season. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in a Week 1 win over the Texans. He recovered from the injury, but wasn't on a roster in 2019. He did work out for the Lions and the Texans last season. 

Hill needs to pass a physical and test negative for COVID-19 for the contract with the Raiders to become official. 

He carried Cincinnati to the playoffs as a rookie in 2014. Hill ran for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns in just eight starts. He finished with 2,873 rushing yards in four seasons with Cincinnati.

Hill is remembered most for his fumble in the closing minutes against the Steelers in the 2016 AFC Wild Card Game. The Bengals had an 18-16 lead and the ball in the red zone when Hill coughed it up. 

The Steelers ultimately won the game 19-18. 

Hill ran for 11 touchdowns in 2015, but averaged just 3.6 yards-per-carry, which was a significant drop from his rookie campaign (5.1). 

He joins a backfield led by second-year back Josh Jacobs. He'll compete for a roster spot with Jalen Richard and Rod Smith.

