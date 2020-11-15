SI.com
Watch: Joe Burrow Tweaks Ankle Against Steelers Following Sideline Push By Bud Dupree

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow tweaked his ankle in the first half of Sunday's game against the Steelers. 

The rookie signal-caller rolled out to his left and threw a short pass to tight end Drew Sample. Burrow was near the sidelines and Steelers defensive lineman Bud Dupree pushed him when he was out of bounds. 

Burrow's momentum, combined with the push, took him into the Bengals; bench. He grabbed his ankle afterwards and had a slight limp. 

Burrow stayed in the game and returned in the second half. Watch the play below. 

