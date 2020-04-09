Joe Burrow on having NFL success: "I feel like I've won everywhere I've ever been and that if anybody can do it, I can do it"

Everyone assumes the Bengals are going to pick LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He led the Tigers to a 15-0 record and led the nation in passing yards (5,671), passing touchdowns (60) and completion percentage (76.3).

Most Bengals fans believe Burrow could be the man to save an organization that hasn’t won a playoff game since January 6, 1991.

Burrow discussed the possibility of being selected No. 1 overall and having to help turnaround an organization on The Big Podcast with Shaq.

"They're picking at the top for a reason and I feel like I've won everywhere I've ever been and that if anybody can do it, I can do it," Burrow said.

The 23-year-old made it clear that he wants to win wherever he goes.

"I want to get drafted to a good organization that is going to maximize my talents," Burrow said. "I've won everywhere that I've been and never had a losing season in sports from the moment I was five years old. I'm not a loser, I just want to go somewhere where I can win."

That’s one of the many reasons why the Bengals were so active in free agency this offseason. They know how important it is for Burrow to buy into what they’re doing as an organization.

They needed to show him and everyone else that they prioritize winning and that has always been their goal.

“We all want to win and we all want to do whatever we got to do to make sure that works. It’s been a great process,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday. “We’ve been on the same page every step of the way since the interview process, to my first day on the job. How do we acquire the best players that we can and go get them?”

The Bengals signed eight free agents, including five projected defensive starters this offseason.

Their aggressiveness has revitalized a fan base that can’t wait to see Burrow wear stripes in Cincinnati.