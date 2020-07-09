CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is the highest-rated rookie quarterback in Madden 21.

The No. 1 overall pick and 2019 Heisman Trophy winner was given a 76 overall in the classic football simulation

The 23-year-old is a big fan of video games. He regularly plays Fortnite and Call of Duty.

Burrow led rookies in multiple categories including toughness (96), break sack rating (83), throw under pressure (84), stamina (88), throwing on the run (86) and all three accuracy attributes.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was second among rookie quarterbacks with a 73 overall rating. Packers signal-caller Jordan Love (71) edged out top-10 pick Justin Herbert (70).

Madden released the ratings for all 20 rookie quarterbacks. They'll reveal the rest of the player ratings on July 17.

Burrow, Tagovailoa, Love and Herbert were the only four quarterbacks that had a 70 rating or higher. That's not much of a surprise considering they were selected in the first-round of the NFL Draft.

They gave Burrow a throw power rating of 86, which was tied for ninth among the rookies. The one concern some evaluators had about him prior to the draft was his arm strength, so it's no surprise that he's behind multiple quarterbacks in that category, including Tagovailoa, Herbert and Love.

Philadelphia Eagles rookie Jalen Hurts was the fifth highest-rated quarterback with a 68 overall. He was taken in the second-round. The former Alabama and Oklahoma star will backup Carson Wentz this season.

Other noteworthy rookie quarterback ratings include Jacob Eason (63), Jake Fromm (62), Cole McDonald (60) and James Morgan (60).