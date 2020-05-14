AllBengals
WATCH: Joe Burrow carves up NFL defenses for Bengals in 'Madden First Look'

James Rapien

The Bengals drafted Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. They love his attitude, his toughness and obviously his physical abilities. 

 “He gets the most out of those around him," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after they took Burrow with the top pick. "He has the respect of coaches, teammates and everyone he’s played with. You talk to anyone at LSU or OSU, and they all love the guy. We’re excited to add him to the building; that’s the type of character we’re trying to add as we grow this thing. He understands the platform he has being the No. 1 pick playing in his home state. He understands the attention that brings and how to handle himself. We’re excited to get know him even better and work a lot more closely with him.”

Burrow led the nation in multiple passing categories last season at LSU, including yards (5,671), touchdown passes (60) and completion percentage (76.3%). He led the Tigers to a 15-0 record and a National Championship.

"Both statistically, and just watching him, he is the most accurate I’ve graded in the NFL so far," Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said. "The only guy that was probably close in terms of (being) a total package was Andrew Luck when he came out. He (Burrow) is exceptionally accurate. It’s by far one of his greatest strengths.”

The coaching staff is high on Burrow and for good reason. Watch him carve up NFL defenses in a Bengals jersey in the 'Madden First Look' video below!

