Watch: Joe Burrow on His Health, the Offseason, Zac Taylor and the Bengals' Future

Burrow is excited about his future in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow met with the media on Tuesday for the first time since suffering that devastating knee injury against Washington. He gives an update on his health, the offseason, why he believes in Zac Taylor and so much more. Watch his entire news conference at the top of this page. 

Watch: Joe Burrow on His Health, the Offseason, Zac Taylor and the Bengals' Future

