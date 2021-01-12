NewsAll Bengals+
Joe Burrow Chimes in on the 2019 LSU vs. 2020 Alabama Debate

Burrow gave his thoughts on the debate college football fans are having
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow met with the media on Tuesday for the first time since suffering a season-ending knee injury in Cincinnati's Week 11 loss to Washington. 

The 24-year-old says he's on track to return for the start of next season, but there are plenty of hurdles he needs to overcome to make that hope a reality. 

Burrow was asked about Alabama's National Championship season, as the Crimson Tide capped off an undefeated campaign with an impressive 52-24 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. 

Alabama finished 13-0 this season. Burrow's LSU Tigers were 15-0 last year, which included a 42-25 win over Clemson in the National Title Game. 

Burrow was asked if the 2019 Tigers would beat the 2020 Crimson Tide. 

"I think everyone knows the answer to that question," Burrow said. "Everyone knows what I’m going to say, I don’t even have to say it."

He would obviously pick the Tigers, who had one of the most talented rosters in college football history last season. 

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones got the conversation started on Monday night when he said the Crimson Tide were the best team ever. 

"I think we're the best team to ever play," Jones said. "There's no team that will ever play an SEC schedule like that again. At the same time, we're just so happy to have won this game and kind of put the icing on the cake."

It would be one heck of a game, but the biggest difference between the two teams is quarterback play. 

Jones had a great season, but he isn't as athletic as Burrow. The Bengals' star was just a better collegiate player. That could be a deciding factor in a hypothetical matchup full of stars.

Debates like this are exactly why a new NCAA Football game should be released in the near future. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

