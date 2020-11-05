Joe Burrow's Rookie of the Year Odds Increase For the Second-Straight Week

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is off to a scorching start to the 2020 season. The Bengals' rookie ranks third in the NFL with 2,272 passing yards.

He's taken his play to another level over the past three weeks.

Burrow has completed 86-of-123 passes (70%) for 958 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in his last three games. He's also ran for 45 yards and two more scores.

The Bengals are 1-2 over that stretch, but they've led in all three contests. Burrow is a huge reason why they've already matched their 2019 win total.

His play has not only gotten the attention of his teammates—he's also receiving national recognition.

"You can't convince me that anybody's been more valuable to their team than Joe Burrow," former NFL defensive back Domonique Foxworth said on ESPN's Get Up. "Who's been more valuable than Joe Burrow, the rookie quarterback on a truncated offseason that's come in and turned this team into a real contender and knocked off last week one of the best teams, or at least what we thought was one of the better teams in the AFC? I think Burrow is a legit MVP candidate."

Burrow has moved into a tie with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the latest odds for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd believes his quarterback should take him the award.

“Absolutely, that’s my guy," Burrow said. "I’m not just saying that because he’s on our team, but he shows it each and every week. He never lets the team down or any critics or politics or anything like that. He comes every day to work and he proves himself. As long as he continues to ball and perform why shouldn’t he be the No. 1 candidate?”

Burrow was favored to win Offensive Rookie of the Year until Herbert crashed the party with his stellar play. Three quarterbacks are in the top spot entering Week 9. Check out the complete odds below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Odds Courtesy of BetOnline.

Joe Burrow 1/1

Justin Herbert 1/1

Tua Tagovailoa 14/1

Justin Jefferson 18/1

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 20/1

Chase Claypool 33/1

Antonio Gibson 40/1

Brandon Aiyuk 40/1

James Robinson 40/1

Jonathan Taylor 40/1

CeeDee Lamb 50/1