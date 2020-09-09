Watch: Joe Burrow on preparing for his NFL debut, the Chargers' pass rush and more

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow held his weekly news conference to discuss Sunday's matchup with the Chargers. He talked about his on-field relationship with A.J. Green, John Ross and Tee Higgins, plus he breaks down Joey Bosa and the Chargers' pass rush. He also discussed how he's preparing for his NFL debut. Watch the entire video at the top of this page.

