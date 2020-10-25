Report: Joe Mixon Could Miss Multiple Games With Foot Injury

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are going to be without running back Joe Mixon on Sunday. The 24-year-old suffered a foot injury last week against the Colts.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Mixon was "day-to-day" earlier this week, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the star running back could miss multiple games.

"He’s considered week-to-week with this injury, meaning he could miss next vs. the #Titans too," Rapoport tweeted. "It’s Gio Bernard at RB until Mixon makes his way back."



Mixon didn't practice at all this week. The fourth-year running back has 428 rushing yards and three touchdowns this season. He also has 21 receptions for 138 yards and another score.

"It's just a foot injury. We'll see how this weekend goes," Taylor said on Friday. "The only thing I'd rule him out for is this game."

The Bengals have a bye in Week 9, which means Mixon could miss two games and get an extra week to recover before Cincinnati's Week 10 matchup against Pittsburgh.

Bernard will get the bulk of the carries on Sunday. Look for Semaje Perine and Trayveon Williams to not only be active, but also get some snaps on offense.

"We have a lot of faith in those three guys. We expect them to play well," Taylor said.

Bernard will still have his normal third-down role, but he'll be much more involved on early downs. This could give Joe Burrow a chance to air it out more

