Joe Mixon thanks Bengals organization after agreeing to four-year extension

CINCINNATI — The Bengals and Joe Mixon agreed to a four-year, $48 million extension on Tuesday afternoon.

That means the 24-year-old is under team control through the 2024 season.

Mixon confirmed the deal to Twitter, sending out a series of tweets.

The first one was a photo of him with Paul Brown (right), Katie Blackburn (far right) and photo by Elizabeth Blackburn (left).

Then, after the deal was reported by multiple outlets, including Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Mixon had a few more words about the extension.

"Life is about both the journey and the people along the way," he tweeted. "Can’t thank my family, the OU family and my Bengals family more for always being there for me and supporting me. #whodey"

Mixon was entering the final year of his contract. The Bengals will pay him a $10 million signing bonus and he'll make $1.3 million in base salary this season.

His base salary will rise to $8 million in 2021 and 2022, before jumping to $9.4 million in 2023.

The Bengals and Mixon agreed to a $9.6 million club option for the 2024 season. That means the team could decide to move on from him after 2023. This is essentially a three-year extension with an option for a fourth year.

The Bengals were hoping to get done before the start of the season. Once A.J. Green signed his franchise tender, their focus was on locking Mixon up long-term.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!