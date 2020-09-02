SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Joe Mixon thanks Bengals organization after agreeing to four-year extension

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals and Joe Mixon agreed to a four-year, $48 million extension on Tuesday afternoon. 

That means the 24-year-old is under team control through the 2024 season. 

Mixon confirmed the deal to Twitter, sending out a series of tweets. 

The first one was a photo of him with Paul Brown (right), Katie Blackburn (far right) and photo by Elizabeth Blackburn (left).

Then, after the deal was reported by multiple outlets, including Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Mixon had a few more words about the extension.  

"Life is about both the journey and the people along the way," he tweeted. "Can’t thank my family, the OU family and my Bengals family more for always being there for me and supporting me. #whodey"

Mixon was entering the final year of his contract. The Bengals will pay him a $10 million signing bonus and he'll make $1.3 million in base salary this season.

His base salary will rise to $8 million in 2021 and 2022, before jumping to $9.4 million in 2023. 

The Bengals and Mixon agreed to a $9.6 million club option for the 2024 season. That means the team could decide to move on from him after 2023. This is essentially a three-year extension with an option for a fourth year.  

The Bengals were hoping to get done before the start of the season. Once A.J. Green signed his franchise tender, their focus was on locking Mixon up long-term. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Zac Taylor holds the key to Joe Mixon's extension

Zac Taylor holds the key to Cincinnati Bengals extension with Joe Mixon

James Rapien

Podcast: Reacting to Joe Mixon's extension and a midweek mailbag

Reacting to Joe Mixon's extension with the Cincinnati Bengals and a midweek mailbag

James Rapien

Report: Vikings ask Riley Reiff to restructure contract, open to cutting him if he declines

Minnesota Vikings may cut Riley Reiff if he doesn't agree to restructure his contract

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Report: Joe Mixon finalizing four-year extension with Bengals

Joe Mixon finalizing four-year extension with the Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Podcast: The Angry Quarterbacks Episode 1

Podcast: The Angry Quarterbacks Episode 1

James Rapien

Watch: Bengals rookie Akeem Davis-Gaither on adjusting to life in the NFL, competition in the linebacker room and more

Cincinnati Bengals rookie Akeem Davis-Gaither on adjusting to life in the NFL, competition in the linebacker room and more

James Rapien

Drew Sample has to make the most of his opportunity this season

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample has to make the most of his opportunity this season

Blake Jewell

Zero Bengals players made ESPN's top 100 list

Zero Cincinnati Bengals players made ESPN's top 100 list

James Rapien

Podcast: Redmond's potential impact, waiting for Riley, plus Mixon's situation and the Cincinnati Bengals coming together

Alex Redmond's potential impact, waiting for Riley, plus Mixon's situation and the Cincinnati Bengals coming together

James Rapien

Joe Burrow says stories of discrimination from teammates has been 'eye opening,' as Bengals push for change

Joe Burrow says stories from teammates has been 'eye opening,' as Cincinnati Bengals push for change

James Rapien