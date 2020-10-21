SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Podcast: Reacting to John Ross' Request, A.J. Green's Big Game and a Mid-week Mailbag

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I react to the report about John Ross asking the Bengals to trade him. We also discuss A.J. Green's performance against the Colts and answer your questions in our mid-week mailbag!

Listen to the episode of the Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Zac Taylor's Lack of Communication Appears to be Root of Bengals' Problems

Zac Taylor's Lack of Communication Appears to be Root of Cincinnati Bengals' Problems

James Rapien

by

Meech1985

Podcast: Tua-Time, Dalton and Zeke struggle in Dallas, plus the NFL Draft

Tua Tagovailoa named Miami Dolphins starter, plus Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys struggle

James Rapien

Joe Burrow's Rookie of the Year Odds Drop for Second Consecutive Week

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow's Rookie of the Year Odds Drop for Second Consecutive Week

James Rapien

Report: There Was 'Serious Talk' of a Possible A.J. Green Trade

There Was 'Serious Talk' of a Possible Trade Involving Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green

James Rapien

Report: John Ross' Agent Approached Bengals About Trade, Talks 'Didn't Go Very Far'

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross Wants Opportunity, Trade Talks 'Didn't Go Very Far'

James Rapien

Bengals Rise in Power Rankings After Loss to Colts

Cincinnati Bengals Rise in Power Rankings After Loss to Indianapolis Colts

James Rapien

Tua Time: Tagovailoa to Start For Dolphins

Tua Time: Tagovailoa to Start For Miami Dolphins

James Rapien

Bengals Defense in Indianapolis: The Good and The Ugly

Cincinnati Bengals Defense in Indianapolis: The Good and The Ugly

NicoleZembrodt

Carlos Dunlap Opens Door For Trade By Wisely Accepting New Role

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap Opens Door For Trade By Wisely Accepting New Role

James Rapien

Andy Dalton Falls Flat in First Start With Cowboys

Andy Dalton Falls Flat in First Start With Dallas Cowboys

James Rapien