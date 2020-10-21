Podcast: Reacting to John Ross' Request, A.J. Green's Big Game and a Mid-week Mailbag

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I react to the report about John Ross asking the Bengals to trade him. We also discuss A.J. Green's performance against the Colts and answer your questions in our mid-week mailbag!

