SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

John Ross inactive, Bengals banking on Tee Higgins against Eagles

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals enter Sunday's game against the Eagles hoping to connect on the deep ball. 

No wide receiver has a catch longer than 18 yards. The offense has only generated one pass play of more than 20 yards this season.

That's why Sunday's decision to deactivate John Ross was surprising. He had touchdown receptions of 66 and 55 yards in 2019. 

Ross and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow hadn't gotten on the same page, which was clear last week against the Browns. Ross only played 28 snaps last week in Cleveland.

The Bengals are banking on Tee Higgins to stretch the field. The 21-year-old will get the start in Ross' place. 

Higgins had three receptions for 35 yards last week against the Browns. He's confident that he can help this offense produce big plays. 

"I just feel like we've just got to go out there and make those catches, those tough, contested catches that we're not making," Higgins said earlier this week. "That's something we just got to keep working on, and everybody sees the confidence that we have in throwing the ball with this team. And we just got to go out there as a receiver group and go make those plays."

Ross was one of six inactives for Sunday's game. Defensive tackle Andrew Brown, linebacker Markus Bailey, running back Trayveon Williams, kicker Austin Seibert and defensive tackle Geno Atkins are the other five players that are out. 

Atkins is still working his way back from a shoulder injury. The other five players are healthy.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 3 Staff picks: Bengals at Eagles

Week 3 Staff picks: Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles

James Rapien

Fantasy Football: Three sleepers you should consider starting in Week 3

Three fantasy football sleepers you should consider starting in Week 3

James Rapien

Bengals fans give their BOLDEST predictions for Sunday's game

Cincinnati Bengals fans give their boldest predictions for Sunday's game against Philadelphia Eagles

James Rapien

Three bold predictions for Sunday's Bengals game against the Eagles

Three bold predictions for Sunday's Cincinnati Bengals game against the Philadelphia Eagles

James Rapien

Game-shaping matchups that will determine the Bengals' fate against the Eagles

Game-shaping matchups that will determine the Cincinnati Bengals' fate against the Philadelphia Eagles

Russ Heltman

Injury Roundup — The latest on Geno Atkins, Mike Daniels and Shawn Williams

Cincinnati Bengals injuries: The latest on Geno Atkins, Mike Daniels and Shawn Williams

James Rapien

Podcast: Breaking down the Bengals and Eagles, plus some Reds talk

Breaking down the Cincinnati Bengals, plus some Cincinnati Reds talk

James Rapien

Bengals at Eagles: Three keys and a prediction for Sunday's matchup

Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles: Three keys and a prediction for Sunday's matchup

James Rapien

Bengals considered one of the least analytically advanced NFL teams

Cincinnati Bengals considered one of the least analytically advanced NFL teams

James Rapien

Watch: Joe Mixon talks Bengals run game, offensive line and matchup against Eagles

Joe Mixon talks Cincinnati Bengals run game, offensive line and matchup against Philadelphia Eagles

James Rapien