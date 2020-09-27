John Ross inactive, Bengals banking on Tee Higgins against Eagles

CINCINNATI — The Bengals enter Sunday's game against the Eagles hoping to connect on the deep ball.

No wide receiver has a catch longer than 18 yards. The offense has only generated one pass play of more than 20 yards this season.

That's why Sunday's decision to deactivate John Ross was surprising. He had touchdown receptions of 66 and 55 yards in 2019.

Ross and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow hadn't gotten on the same page, which was clear last week against the Browns. Ross only played 28 snaps last week in Cleveland.

The Bengals are banking on Tee Higgins to stretch the field. The 21-year-old will get the start in Ross' place.

Higgins had three receptions for 35 yards last week against the Browns. He's confident that he can help this offense produce big plays.

"I just feel like we've just got to go out there and make those catches, those tough, contested catches that we're not making," Higgins said earlier this week. "That's something we just got to keep working on, and everybody sees the confidence that we have in throwing the ball with this team. And we just got to go out there as a receiver group and go make those plays."

Ross was one of six inactives for Sunday's game. Defensive tackle Andrew Brown, linebacker Markus Bailey, running back Trayveon Williams, kicker Austin Seibert and defensive tackle Geno Atkins are the other five players that are out.

Atkins is still working his way back from a shoulder injury. The other five players are healthy.

