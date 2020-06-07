AllBengals
Bengals legendary cornerback Ken Riley dies at 72

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals legendary cornerback Ken Riley passed away on Sunday morning at his home in Bartow, Florida. He was 72 years old. 

Riley is considered the best cornerback and one of the best players in Bengals history. 

He played in Cincinnati for 15 seasons, finishing with 65 interceptions, which is the fifth-most in NFL history. He was a three-time All-Pro and helped the Bengals win the AFC Championship in 1981. 

Riley was honored at Paul Brown Stadium in 2017 as part of the Bengals 50th anniversary celebration. 'The Rattler' was 11th on Cincinnati's 'First 50' list.

“Everybody here loved Kenny. He had everyone’s respect. He was a success with us, and after his playing career as a coach and athletic director at Florida A&M," Bengals President Mike Brown said in a statement. “I’m going to miss him. He was a good guy and a solid man. We send our condolences to his family.”

Most Bengals fans believe Riley should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for what he did in Cincinnati. He had eight interceptions at 36 years old in 1983, which was the final year of his career. 

Riley played quarterback at Florida A&M. He posted a 23-7 record as a starter and led the Rattlers to multiple Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference titles.

Riley was obviously a great athlete, but he was also a Rhodes Scholar.

He completed nearly 93 percent (100-of-108) of his passes as a senior for 1,408 yards and 14 touchdowns. 

He went on to become the Rattlers' head coach from 1986-93 and FAMU athletics director from 1994-02.

The Bengals drafted Riley in the sixth-round (135th overall) of the 1969 NFL Draft. 

He made the transition to cornerback look easy, accumulating at least four interceptions in each of his first three seasons. 

“When he came here, Kenny and Lemar Parrish had never played cornerback, and they’re the two best we’ve ever had," Brown said. "And we’ve had a lot of good ones. We put him over there for a decade and a half and we didn’t have to worry about it. Kenny was quick to the point of the ball as a great interceptor and he was an excellent tackler, even though he wasn’t a very big man."

Riley is not only a Bengals legend — he's also a football legend. 

May he rest in peace. 

Bengals release statement promoting equality, pledge $250K to community initiatives

James Rapien

Dave Lapham believes the Bengals have discussed Larry Warford, but there are 'a lot of variables in the equation'

James Rapien

Fantasy Football: Will Tyler Boyd be a top wide receiver in 2020?

James Rapien

Tee Higgins says Joe Burrow's comments 'mean a lot,' as the rookie hopes to continue the tradition of 85

James Rapien

Podcast: Big Whit talks to Willie, Bengals coaches return to PBS and the weekend mailbag

James Rapien

Podcast: A.J. Green and Jonah Williams' importance, pressure on Zac Taylor and mic'd up NFL players

James Rapien

William Jackson III 'would love' to sign long-term extension with Bengals

James Rapien

Zac Taylor and the Bengals' coaching staff to return to team facilities on Friday

James Rapien

Andrew Whitworth 'never really got the feeling' that the Bengals were all in on winning

James Rapien

Shawn Williams embracing the unknown as Bengals' defense hopes to be much improved in 2020

James Rapien

