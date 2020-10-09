SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Lamar Jackson Ready to Go, but Ravens Banged Up Heading Into Sunday's Game Against Bengals

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson practiced on Friday after missing back-to-back days with a sore knee. The reigning MVP was also battling an illness. 

"He was 100%. He was good," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Friday. "His knee just didn’t feel … It just felt sore. He just felt like he needed to try to rest it a little bit. Between him and [offensive coordinator] Coach [Greg] Roman and [quarterbacks coach] Coach [James] Urban and [head certified athletic trainer] Ron Medlin, our trainer, we just felt that was the best course.

"Then Thursday, he was ready to go, but he got sick. His stomach was really bothering him, so he had to go home. I don’t know if he ate something bad or what it was, but we all get something like that periodically. So, that’s what that was. It was just kind of strange timing on that whole deal, but that’s what happened. So, he’s good to go.”

Jackson has completed 67-of-98 (67.4%) of his passes this season for 769 yards and seven touchdowns. He's ran for another 235 yards and a score. 

The Ravens are dealing with a bunch of injuries. Twelve different players are listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, including Jackson. Starting right guard Tyre Phillips (shoulder) is doubtful. 

"He (Phillips) may not be able to go. We’ll see if he’s out or not after today, but he hasn’t practiced all week," Harbaugh said. "I think we have pretty good depth in there, so we’ll have to make a decision about that depending on what [head certified athletic trainer] Ron [Medlin] says today. But he’d be the one guy I would say that might not make it. Off the top of my head, I can’t think of anybody else that wouldn’t make it."

If Phillips is out, D.J. Fluker could start at right guard for the Ravens. Patrick Mekari and Ben Powers are their other two options. 

Check out the entire Week 5 injury report below. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

201009 Baltimore Ravens
THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carlos Dunlap Frustrated By Demotion, Lack of Communication From Bengals Coaching Staff

Carlos Dunlap won't start against Baltimore Ravens, frustrated with Cincinnati Bengals coaches

James Rapien

by

Smatt

Bengals at Ravens: Three Keys and a Prediction For Sunday's Matchup

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens: Three Keys and a Prediction For Sunday's Matchup

James Rapien

Bengals Open As Biggest Week 5 Underdog Ahead of Matchup Against Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals Open As Biggest Week 5 Underdog Ahead of Matchup Against Baltimore Ravens

James Rapien

Injury Roundup — Geno Atkins is in For Sunday, but Who's Out?

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Roundup — Geno Atkins in For Sunday, but Who's Out?

James Rapien

Zac Taylor 'Very Confident' in Bengals' Communication with Carlos Dunlap

Zac Taylor 'Very Confident' in Cincinnati Bengals' Communication with Carlos Dunlap

James Rapien

Geno Atkins Will Make Season Debut Against Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle Geno Atkins Will Make Season Debut Against Baltimore Ravens

James Rapien

Report: Some Officials Believe NFL Needs Local Bubbles to Prevent COVID-19 Spread

Some Officials Believe NFL Needs Local Bubbles to Prevent COVID-19 Spread

James Rapien

Jets Send Players and Coaching Staff Home After 'Presumptive' Positive Test

New York Jets Send Team and Coaching Staff Home After 'Presumptive' Positive Test

James Rapien

Watch: Carlos Dunlap Frustrated About Being Demoted on Depth Chart, Discusses New Role

Carlos Dunlap Frustrated About Being Demoted on Cincinnati Bengals Depth Chart

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Carson Palmer Impressed With Joe Burrow, Wants Bengals to Succeed

Carson Palmer Impressed With Joe Burrow, Wants Cincinnati Bengals to Succeed

James Rapien

by

James Rapien