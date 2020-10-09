Lamar Jackson Ready to Go, but Ravens Banged Up Heading Into Sunday's Game Against Bengals

CINCINNATI — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson practiced on Friday after missing back-to-back days with a sore knee. The reigning MVP was also battling an illness.

"He was 100%. He was good," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Friday. "His knee just didn’t feel … It just felt sore. He just felt like he needed to try to rest it a little bit. Between him and [offensive coordinator] Coach [Greg] Roman and [quarterbacks coach] Coach [James] Urban and [head certified athletic trainer] Ron Medlin, our trainer, we just felt that was the best course.

"Then Thursday, he was ready to go, but he got sick. His stomach was really bothering him, so he had to go home. I don’t know if he ate something bad or what it was, but we all get something like that periodically. So, that’s what that was. It was just kind of strange timing on that whole deal, but that’s what happened. So, he’s good to go.”

Jackson has completed 67-of-98 (67.4%) of his passes this season for 769 yards and seven touchdowns. He's ran for another 235 yards and a score.

The Ravens are dealing with a bunch of injuries. Twelve different players are listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, including Jackson. Starting right guard Tyre Phillips (shoulder) is doubtful.

"He (Phillips) may not be able to go. We’ll see if he’s out or not after today, but he hasn’t practiced all week," Harbaugh said. "I think we have pretty good depth in there, so we’ll have to make a decision about that depending on what [head certified athletic trainer] Ron [Medlin] says today. But he’d be the one guy I would say that might not make it. Off the top of my head, I can’t think of anybody else that wouldn’t make it."

If Phillips is out, D.J. Fluker could start at right guard for the Ravens. Patrick Mekari and Ben Powers are their other two options.

Check out the entire Week 5 injury report below.

