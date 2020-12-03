Injury Roundup—The Latest on Redmond, Thomas and the Rest of the Bengals' Injuries

Here's the latest on the Bengals' Injuries

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are dealing with significant injuries on offense entering Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

They'll be without wide receiver Auden Tate, who was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. They won't have running back Joe Mixon due to a foot injury.

They could be without a few other key pieces, including starting right guard Alex Redmond.

The 25-year-old suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Giants. He missed his second-straight practice. If he doesn't return, then Xavier Su'a-Filo could slide in at right guard. The team activated him from injured reserve on Wednesday.

The Bengals could also put Michael Jordan at left guard and move Quinton Spain to the right side. Cincinnati has options, which hasn't always been the case this season. Expect Jonah Williams to start at left tackle and Bobby Hart to get the nod at right tackle.

Cornerback Tony Brown and safety Brandon Wilson were both out for a second-straight practice with hamstring injuries.

Christian Covington (illness) and Clark Harris (illness) were also out.

The Bengals signed long snapper Dan Godsil to the practice squad on Wednesday. He'll be on the field Sunday if Harris is unable to play.

Wide receiver Mike Thomas was limited again. He's missed back-to-back games with a hamstring injury. He would be the Bengals' fourth wide receiver if he's able to play on Sunday against the Dolphins.

B.J. Finney (back) and Xavier Williams (back) were also limited.

Check out Thursday's entire injury report below.