Injury Roundup — Williams working his way back, Atkins and Daniels miss practice

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins missed practice again on Wednesday. The 32-year-old has missed back-to-back games due to a shoulder injury. 

The team is holding out home that the eight-time Pro Bowler can return to the field for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles.

Veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels also missed practice with a groin injury. He didn't play against the Browns. He battled through the issue in Week 1 against the Chargers, but he was unable to do so against Cleveland. 

"We'll work through the week and see [if they can play]," head coach Zac Taylor said before practice. "We'll just continue to go day to day with those two guys. They're veterans players. We're going to make sure they're healthy for the long stretch of the season. So we'll just see how the week goes."

The Bengals have given up the third-most rushing yards (370) in the NFL this season. They believe Atkins' return can help them clean up a weakness that they hoped to correct in 2020. 

"It would be a big help," defensive end Carl Lawson said. "I think that's pretty obvious for everybody else, too. It's not something that can't be fixed and it will be fixed."

Safety Shawn Williams was a limited participant on Wednesday. He hasn't appeared in a game this season after suffering a calf injury during training camp. He's another player that could help slow down the Eagles' rushing attack.

Carlos Dunlap (rest) and Brandon Wilson (personal reasons) didn't practice on Wednesday. 

Christian Covington (biceps) and Logan Wilson (thumb) were full participants, but they did show up on the injury report. 

