Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opts out of 2020 NFL season to stay on the frontlines during COVID-19 pandemic

CINCINNATI — The NFL and the Players Association reached an agreement on Friday, which ensures training camp can start on time.

One of the key points of discussion was about players that chose to opt out due to COVID-19. Those that choose to opt out have seven days to make their decision according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

It didn't take long for Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to announce his decision.

The 29-year-old has a doctorate in medicine. He's worked at a longterm care facility in Quebec since the coronavirus pandemic started. He will remain in that role for the foreseeable future.

"Being at the frontline during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it puts on individuals and our healthcare system," he said in a statement. "I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport I love. If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients.

"I want to thank everyone in the Kansas City Chiefs organization for their support and understanding."

Duvernay-Tardif was set to make $2.75 million this season. Instead, he will receive $150,000 as part of the NFL's opt-out deal.

Players that are considered high-risk will make $350,000 if they opt out of the 2020 season. If the player voluntarily steps away due to COVID-19, they will make $150,000.

Duvernay-Tardif is the first player to publicly announce his decision. He certainly won't be the last.

He did make it clear that his decision didn't have to do with the NFL's safety protocol and their hopes of having a full season.

"Given the worldwide sanitary crisis we are currently experiencing, the NFL and the NFLPA have agreed to significant health and safety protocols to protect the players," Duvernay-Tardif said. "There is no doubt in my mind the Chiefs' medical staff have put together a strong plan to minimize the health risks associated with COVID-19 but some risks will remain."

Veteran players on the Chiefs and Texans are scheduled to report to camp on Sunday. The vets on the other 30 teams will report to camp on Tuesday.

Every player has to test negative for COVID-19 twice before entering team facilities. The tests are 72-hours apart.

That means teams like the Bengals will have veterans take their tests on Tuesday, July 28 (first day of camp) and Friday, July 31.