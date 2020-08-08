AllBengals
LeBron James congratulates Leah Still on being cancer free for five years

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Leah Still captured the hearts of Bengals fans and people across the country when she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma when she was just four years old. 

Still, daughter of former Bengals defensive tackle Devon Still, beat the horrible disease and has been cancer free for over five years. 

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James congratulated the 10-year-old on the amazing accomplishment. 

"I just wanted to say congratulations to you," James said in a video message. "You are probably in the top two most strong women that I've ever encountered along with my mother. To see how far you've come in these five years, I just wanted to say congratulations to you. This is an unbelievable moment for yourself, for your family. I just want you to know that I'm still right there with you because you will always be one of my favorites."

Still's story was apart of the one-hour 'V for Victory' television special that aired on ESPN on Saturday afternoon. It was to support the V Foundation for Cancer Research, which is one of the top-rated charities in the country for cancer research. 

James has supported the Still family throughout Leah's battle with cancer. He met with them before a Cavaliers game in 2016. 

Cincinnati drafted Still in the second-round (53rd overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft. He appeared in 30 games during his three-year tenure with the Bengals. The team cut and then re-signed Still to the practice squad in 2014 so he could keep his health insurance while Leah was still battling cancer. 

He played in three games for the Texans during the 2016 season before retiring in 2017. 

