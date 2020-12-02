NewsAll Bengals+
Podcast: COVID-19's Impact on the NFL, the Top Wide Receivers and the General Manager Shuffle

James Rapien and Tony Wiggins talk all things NFL
CINCINNATI — Tony Wiggins and I discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and how it could impact the rest of the NFL season, plus the most attractive general manager openings, the leagues best wide receivers and more. 

Listen to the episode of the Locked on NFL podcast below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

