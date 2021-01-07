Marvin Lewis Making the Rounds in Hopes of Landing Second NFL Head Coaching Gig

NewsAll Bengals+
Marvin Lewis Interviews for New York Jets Head Coaching Job

Lewis has interviewed with three teams for their head coaching vacancy
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis continues to make the rounds in hopes of landing another NFL job. 

The 62-year-old interviewed for the Jets head coaching position on Thursday. 

New York is looking multiple candidates including Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Lewis has received plenty of interest this offseason. He's already interviewed with the Texans and Lions. 

Lewis is currently the co-defensive coordinator at Arizona State on Herm Edwards' staff. He posted a 131-122 record during his 16 seasons with the Bengals. This isn't the first time we've heard about NFL teams being interested in him.

He interviewed with Washington and Dallas last offseason.

Lewis could take multiple members of his former coaching staff with him, including Hue Jackson, who's hoping to get back into the league. 

Paul Guenther, Kyle Caskey, Brayden Coombs and Dirk Koetter are four other coaches to watch if Lewis lands a job. 

Ron Rivera and Brian Flores' early success in Washington and Miami, respectively, could help Lewis in his quest to become an NFL head coach again. There was a rush to hire offensive-minded head coaches after Sean McVay's hot start with the Rams, but Rivera and Flores have shown that defensive minds can still be successful in today's NFL.

Lewis could clean up the culture in a place like New York or Houston. He helped turn the Bengals around early in his tenure. There's no reason why he couldn't do the same in another city. 

