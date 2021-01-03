NewsAll Bengals+
Former Bengals Head Coach Marvin Lewis Interviewed for Lions Head Coaching Job

Plenty of teams have expressed interest in Lewis
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis wants to return to the NFL and multiple teams are interested in his services. 

The Lions "quietly began" their search for a new head coach by interviewing Lewis on Thursday according to NFL Network. 

Detroit has also shown interest in 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and other top candidates including Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. 

Lewis has received interested from multiple teams this offseason, including the Texans. He interviewed for their head coaching job last month. 

Lewis is currently the co-defensive coordinator at Arizona State on Herm Edwards' staff. He posted a 131-122 record during his 16 seasons with the Bengals. This isn't the first time we've heard about NFL teams being interested in him.

He interviewed with Washington and Dallas last offseason. 

Ron Rivera and Brian Flores' early success in Washington and Miami, respectively, could help Lewis in his quest to become an NFL head coach again. There was a rush to hire offensive-minded head coaches after Sean McVay's hot start with the Rams, but Rivera and Flores have shown that defensive minds can still be successful in today's NFL.

The Texans, Lions and Falcons already fired their head coaches. The Jets and Jaguars are expected to do the same in the coming days. 

Lewis is well-respected across the league and should get a look from other NFL teams. He did a lot of good in Cincinnati and would be an upgrade for plenty of teams.

