Mike Brown to stay home, will miss first Bengals regular season game

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals president and owner Mike Brown will miss his first regular season game ever on Thursday. 

The 85-year old isn't traveling to Cleveland for the game due to COVID-19 concerns.

"I'm the age I am and I check all the boxes and I'm told it's foolish to do it," Brown told Bengals.com. "It comes down to a decision, and maybe it's time to start doing stuff like this. I'm just at the age I have to go about life a little differently."

Brown missed one preseason contest, but he's attended every regular season game since the Bengals were founded in 1968.

Brown is at every practice. He watches from his golf cart. Even during training camp, he was out there everyday in a hat and mask. 

"Wrenching," is what he called Wednesday. "I miss not going. I want to go."

Brown's 824 game streak ends in Cleveland against the other franchise that his father, Paul Brown, founded. The place where he grew up. 

"It was going to be somebody," Brown said. "The fact it's Cleveland and on a Thursday night is all sort of ironic and not normal."

The Bengals are hoping to get their first win of the season on Thursday night. For the first time in his life, Brown will be cheering for his team at home.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NFL Network and on Cincinnati's Local 12. 

