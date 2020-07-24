NFL and NFLPA negotiations moving in the right direction, agreement expected in the coming days

CINCINNATI — There's been some speculation that the start of training camp could be delayed as the NFL and the Players Association continue to negotiate the financial details of having a season during the coronavirus pandemic.

Things appear to be moving in the right direction according to multiple reports.

"After negotiating all day Thursday, the NFL and NFLPA made some real progress toward common ground," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network tweeted. "They aren’t there yet. But as training camp looms, sources say they are moving closer on the key issues with a deal in sight."

This is a necessary hurdle that both the owners and the union have to get past in the near future if they want the 2020 season to start on time, which is something the league has prioritized all offseason.

The Players Association is reportedly pushing for an extended training camp acclimation period. They also want to protect all guaranteed money that is owed to players, even if games are cancelled.

They're also hoping to work out a deal that pushes some of the financial losses to the 2021 season and beyond.

The two sides have agreed on most of the safety measures to keep players and coaches safe. The NFLPA is in the process of reviewing infectious disease plans that were submitted by all 32 teams. Eight of the submissions have already been approved.

The NFLPA has a call scheduled for Friday afternoon and owners are pushing for a deal by Saturday according to Tom Pelissero.

A soft deadline for an agreement is Saturday because veterans for both the Texans and Chiefs are expected to report to training camp on Sunday.

Bengals veterans are scheduled to report for training camp to take their first COVID-19 test on Tuesday, July 28.