Multiple NFL teams may postpone practice or upcoming scrimmages to protest social injustice in America

CINCINNATI — The NBA playoffs came to a halt on Wednesday, as the Bucks didn't take the floor for their Game 5 matchup against the Magic.

Milwaukee's protest of social injustice was just the beginning. Houston and Oklahoma City decided not to play in protest of what's going on in America. The league eventually postponed all three playoff games that were scheduled for Wednesday following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

NBA players reportedly held an emotional meeting about their next steps. The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers voted to boycott the remainder of the playoffs according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Adrian Wojnarowski reports that it was more of a poll and not an official vote. Players and the NBA's board of governors are expected to meet on Thursday.

Could the NFL follow suit? The Washington Football Team postponed Friday' scrimmage.

"Friday we can return to football. But tomorrow [Thursday] will be about reflection instead," Washington head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement.

The team plans to meet and discuss social injustice and race issues in America.

Other NFL franchises have also spent the last 12 hours discussing their next steps according to Ian Rapoport.

"I would not expect the Washington situation to be the last [one]," Rapoport said. "We already saw the Detroit Lions a couple days ago really stop practice, have a full discussion and realize that there are more important things than football. I would expect other teams to do the same thing. I know there were some deep discussions last night.

"Clearly this is something that has shaken the NFL as well, who really there are just a ton of players who really just want their voices to be heard and for things to change."

The Bengals are still scheduled to practice on Thursday afternoon.

