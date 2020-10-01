Report: Ravens agree to five-year mega extension with Marlon Humphrey

CINCINNATI — The Ravens are keeping one of their best defenders in Baltimore for the foreseeable future.

They have agreed to a five-year, $98.75 million extension with cornerback Marlon Humphrey according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Humphrey, 24, was selected by the Ravens in the first-round (16th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was named to his first Pro Bowl and was also an All-Pro in 2019.

The Alabama product has eight career interceptions and two fumble returns for touchdowns. He's appeared in at least 14 games in each of his first three seasons.

The Ravens will pay Humphrey $19.5 million per year and $66 million guaranteed according to Ian Rapoport. He's tied to Baltimore for the next seven seasons.

That means Joe Burrow better get comfortable playing against Humphrey, who is considered one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. The same goes for Bengals second-round wide receiver Tee Higgins, who will probably see a lot of Humphrey since the two teams are AFC North rivals.

The extension makes Humphrey the second highest-paid cornerback in all of football. Only Jalen Ramsey (five-years, $105 million) makes more.

Humphrey is an excellent cover corner, who fits right into the Ravens' play-style. Baltimore wants to run the ball, control the clock and shut opposing offenses down. He's a key piece of their puzzle, as they hope to break through in January and make a deep playoff run with reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson.

