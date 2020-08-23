Breaking: Ravens release All-Pro safety Earl Thomas

CINCINNATI — The Ravens officially released All-Pro safety Earl Thomas on Sunday.

The 31-year-old was sent home on Friday after he punched fellow safety Chuck Clark.

"We have terminated S Earl Thomas’ contract for personal conduct that has adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens," the team tweeted.

Thomas wasn't a first time offender. He confronted nose tackle Brandon Williams after a loss to the Browns last season. He also missed or was late to several meetings throughout his 17 months in Baltimore according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Thomas was a Pro Bowler last season, appearing in 15 games for the Ravens. He had two interceptions and one forced fumble in 15 games. It was his first season in Baltimore, after spending nine years in Seattle.

"I appreciate the Ravens organization for the opportunity," Thomas said in a statement on Instagram. "Had a great run... Wish things would have ended different, but you live and you learn. Thank you Eric DeCosta and everyone else who played a role in bringing me to B-More. Wish you guys the best."

The Ravens reportedly tried to trade Thomas, but were unable to find a taker for his contract. He was scheduled to make $10 million in base salary this season. Baltimore will try to hold onto some of the money that he was set to make, which is why they released him for conduct detrimental to the team.

Thomas will count for $5 million in dead money this season and $10 million next season on the Ravens' salary cap.

He will have to file a grievance to recoup his guaranteed money.

The Cowboys are expected to have serious interest in Thomas, who is now a free agent and can sign anywhere.

The Ravens had arguably the best roster in the NFL. Losing Thomas hurts, but they believe he was hurting their culture.