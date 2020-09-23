Report: Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor has UCL tear, won't play against Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be without one of their most dynamic weapons on offense when they host the Bengals on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor suffered a UCL tear in his thumb in the Eagles' 37-19 loss to the Rams last week and will likely miss a few games according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The Eagles selected Reagor in the first-round (21st overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 21-year-old made an instant impact for Philadelphia in Week 1. He caught a 55-yard pass from Carson Wentz that put the Eagles in scoring position. It was his first reception in the pros.

Reagor hauled in all four of his targets last week against the Rams, finishing with 41 yards. The Eagles will place him on injured reserve according to Ian Rapoport.

Without him on offense, the Eagles will rely on savvy veteran DeSean Jackson, who's still capable of making big plays down field. They'll also bank on tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert in the passing game.

JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward Jr. could also see an increase in snaps at receiver.

Philadelphia could try to get Miles Sanders going on the ground. The Bengals have given up the third-most rushing yards (370) in the NFL through two games.

If defensive tackles Geno Atkins (shoulder) and Mike Daniels (groin) can return to the lineup on Sunday, it could help their cause at turning things around. Unfortunately for the Bengals, neither veteran participated in practice on Wednesday.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!