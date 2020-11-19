NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Ron Rivera Admits Washington Would've Drafted Joe Burrow if Bengals Took Chase Young

Ron Rivera says Washington would've drafted Joe Burrow if the Bengals took Chase Young
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — When the Bengals selected Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in April's NFL Draft, it was a foregone conclusion that Washington was going to take Ohio State star Chase Young at No. 2. 

Ultimately, Washington took Young, but they were prepared to take a quarterback if the Bengals shocked the world and took the edge rusher. 

No, they didn't want Justin Herbert or Tua Tagovailoa. They wanted Burrow. 

"We feel like championships are won by playing good defense. We felt pretty strongly about him [Young]. The only other option we felt was a viable one for us was [Joe] Burrow and obviously he was taken by Cincinnati," Washington head coach Ron Rivera said on Wednesday. "We think Joe is the full package. We really do. We think Chase is the full package. Depending on what Cincinnati did, that’s what we were going to do. The opposite. We didn’t think we would lose out either way. We really didn’t. We think both players are going to be great players and have great careers and we’re fired up that we have Chase." 

Burrow and Young are both off to great starts. 

The Bengals' rookie signal-caller is third in the NFL with 232 completions. He's thrown for 2,495 yards (9th) and is already changing the culture in Cincinnati. 

At 2-6-1, the Bengals have already matched their win total from last season. Burrow is a big reason why they've had the lead entering the fourth quarter in six of their nine games. 

"He’s going to be a solid player in this league for a very long time. In fact, he’ll be better than solid," Rivera said. "I like him. I think he’s a solid young man. I really enjoyed my opportunity to talk with him and listen to him talk about things. I think he’s a guy who’s going to continue to grow. I really do. He’s done nothing but be impressive the way he’s handling things, the way he’s gone about his business."

The Bengals did their due diligence with Young, the same way Washington looked at Burrow. 

"Very impressed. [We were] Very impressed with the kid," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "I wouldn’t call him a kid, I would call him a man. He’s a very impressive man."

Young was dominant in his first two NFL games, finishing with 2.5 sacks and eight tackles. Since then, teams have started double teaming the rookie. He has 3.5 sacks and 22 tackles this season. 

The Bengals are hoping to have Jonah Williams and Bobby Hart back at left and right tackle, respectively, on Sunday against Washington. 

They're going to have their hands full with the No. 2 pick. 

Containing Young is the key for Cincinnati. If they can keep Washington's pass rush at bay, then Burrow should be able to put on a show in front of the team that took a long, hard look at him before the draft. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Apr 14, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA;Gray Team quarterback Joe Burrow (10) sends a pass upfield under pressure from Scarlet Team defensive end Chase Young (2) during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ron Rivera Admits Washington Would've Drafted Joe Burrow if Bengals Took Chase Young

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass while warming up before the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati.
News

Podcast: Bengals' Injuries, Joe Burrow Calls Himself 'Lazy' and an In-Depth Look at Washington

Aug 28, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko (94) watches from the bench during the second half of a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. The Jaguars won 25-21. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
News

Domata Peko Visiting Cardinals, Could Reunite with Dre Kirkpatrick in Arizona

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns strong safety Andrew Sendejo (23) tackles Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Roundup — The Latest on Joe Mixon, Jonah Williams, Bobby Hart and Others

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) hangs out with his son, Gene, and wife Kristen, during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp July 31
News

Geno Atkins and Wife Kristen Announce Birth of Daughter

The helmet of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) lays on the field during the opening day of training camp at Welcome Stadium in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Bengals Training Camp
News

All 32 NFL Teams Will Go Into Intensive Protocols For Remainder of Season Due to COVID-19

Aug 19, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) runs a drill during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Sign Two Cornerbacks to Practice Squad, Place Akinmoladun on COVID-19 List

Zac Taylor on Joe Mixon and Cincinnati Bengals offensive line
News

Watch: Zac Taylor on Joe Mixon, the Offensive Line, Joe Burrow, Moving Past the Steelers' Loss and more

Joe Burrow on Steelers Loss and facing Washington
News

Watch: Joe Burrow on What He Learned From Pittsburgh Loss, Washington's Defense and Why He's Optimistic Moving Forward