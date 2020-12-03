NFL News: Seahawks WR Josh Gordon Reinstated

Josh Gordon is set to return to Seattle for the playoffs

CINCINNATI — Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon has been conditionally reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The former All-Pro won't be able to play in a game until Week 16, but he's close to rejoining Seattle.

The news was first reported by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

The 29-year-old can enter COVID-19 protocol on Dec. 4 and may join the Seahawks on Dec. 9 assuming he tests negative for coronavirus.

Gordon will be allowed to attend team meetings and can work with the coaching staff individually.

He's also allowed to participate in workouts and strength and conditioning training, but cannot practice with the team until Monday, Dec. 21.

Gordon is eligible to play in the Seahawks' final two regular season games against the Rams and 49ers. He'll also be allowed to participate in the postseason.

Seattle signed Gordon on Sept. 3, assuming he would receive approval from the league office to play again. It took longer than expected, but he's going to be back for a potential postseason run.

Gordon has been suspended seven times since entering the NFL in 2012. He hasn't played a full, 16-game season since his rookie season.

He appeared in 11 contests last season—six with New England and five with Seattle. He had seven receptions for 139 yards with the Seahawks.

A trio of D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Gordon is as talented as any group in the league. Unfortunately, Gordon may have lost a step from spending so much time away from the game over the past few years.

