Report: Seattle Seahawks One of Multiple Teams Looking at Antonio Brown

CINCINNATI — The Seahawks are interested in signing former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"The Seattle Seahawks are now positioned to make a push to sign him, though they're not alone," Schefter wrote. "The organization is intrigued by the idea of matching Brown with an MVP candidate like Wilson in an offense that already is as potent as any in the league."

Schefter notes that contract talks haven't taken place between the Seahawks and Brown and that other teams have also shown interest in the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Brown worked out with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason. He also worked out with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in Miami.

Both the Ravens and Seahawks could pursue him.

The 32-year-old was suspended by the NFL for the first eight games of this season for multiple violations of the leagues personal conduct policy.

Brown had brief stints in Oakland and New England last season after spending the first nine years of his career in Pittsburgh. He appeared in one regular season game with the Patriots.

The NFL started investigating Brown's off the field actions after a lawsuit was filed by his former trainer Britney Taylor alleging he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. He met with the NFL last November to discuss the matter and has denied the accusations.

Brown also pled no contest to charges related to a battery case in June. He was accused of refusing to pay a $4,000 moving fee for a company that was delivering his items to his home in Florida. He allegedly threw a rock at the moving truck and assaulted the driver.

Brown was arguably the best receiver in the league during his nine years in Pittsburgh. It looks like he could get one more chance to end his career on a positive note.

