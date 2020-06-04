Shawn Williams embracing the unknown as Bengals' defense hopes to be much improved in 2020

The Bengals made plenty of roster moves this offseason.

They released longtime starters like Dre Kirkpatrick and Andy Dalton. They also signed six projected starters in free agency, including three new members of the secondary.

The additions make the Bengals' defense better on paper, but they also put safety Shawn Williams in limbo.

"I'll work with it and try to figure out what's best for the team," Williams told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. "I don't know how that plays out. I don't even think they know right now because they haven't really seen Vonn (Bell) do anything and that's no knock on Vonn. I just think they want to see everybody together on the field first. I'm confident they'll figure how to use him and use me and everybody is going to be happy."

The Bengals signed 25-year-old safety Vonn Bell to a three-year, $18 million contract this offseason. He wasn't necessarily one of their top targets in free agency, but he's the type of player the organization wanted to add this offseason: proven players that were ascending.

Bell has at least 83 tackles in each of his first four NFL seasons. He led the league with five fumble recoveries last season.

"He's got my respect," Williams said. "He's cool. He seems to be a smart guy. He catches on quickly. He's not one of these guys you have to hold his hand and walk him through it. He's been at Ohio State and been in New Orleans on one of the best teams, so he knows how to win."

The offseason additions give defensive coordinator plenty of experienced options to work with. Williams isn't sure where he fits in. The 29-year-old is entering the final year of a four-year, $20 million extension that he signed in 2016.

Finding playing time for Williams may be tough. Bell is going to start and the Bengals love third-year safety Jessie Bates.

Williams could play a hybrid safety/linebacker role that so many teams use in today's NFL.

"I'm cool with moving around here and there," Williams said. "I feel like I'm versatile where I can play man, play zone, blitz, play in the box and play back deep if I'm healthy. I think people forget when your team has a bad record. Two years ago I led the division in interceptions, but it's more like what have you done for me lately."

Williams has 12 career interceptions. He hasn't missed a game in each of the past two seasons. He knows his role is going to be different, but he just wants to win games.

"We just have to get that turned around," Williams said. "I feel like everybody will get what they deserve. Sam (Hubbard) is a good ballplayer. Carlos (Dunlap) and Geno (Atkins) are always very good and have had great careers. It's like Jessie. He should be considered one of the elite, but it's not that way when you're not on a winning team and not playing in primetime games."

The Bengals went to the playoffs in each of the first three seasons of his career. He remembers when things were different. He's hopeful that the offseason additions make a difference this season.

"From what I hear from everybody else, they say we've gotten some pretty good football players," Williams said. "From D.J. Reader to Trae Waynes. I saw Mackensie Alexander at Clemson and he's a good football player. I've heard a lot of good things about him from Darqueze (Dennard) and other people."