Steelers Stay Undefeated, Embarrass Bengals 36-10

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were hoping to shock the football world on Sunday. Instead, it was an all too familiar story for Cincinnati.

The undefeated Steelers crushed the Bengals 36-10. They've won 11 straight games in this matchup.

Ben Roethlisberger carried the Steelers' offense. He completed 27-of-46 passes for 333 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bengals' defense held Pittsburgh in check early in the game, but Roethlisberger found Dionate Johnson for a 46-yard gain that set up their first touchdown.

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow struggled for most of the game. He completed 21-of-40 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown.

Burrow was sacked four times. The Bengals' offense was never in rhythm.

Cincinnati entered Sunday's game averaging 31 points-per-game in their last three contests. Kevin Huber punted the ball nine times.

Pittsburgh never trailed on Sunday. They scored the first 12 points.

Cincinnati pulled within five (12-7) in the second quarter, but Pittsburgh scored the next 24 points.

The Bengals fall to 2-6-1 on the season. The Steelers improve to 9-0.

Third Down

The Bengals' offense didn't have a third-down conversion on Sunday, finishing 0-for-13.

Burrow appeared to find Auden Tate on two separate occasions, but Steelers cornerback Joe Haden was all over him and Tate dropped both passes.

Tyler Boyd nearly had a highlight grab on the sidelines to convert on third-down in the third quarter, but it was ruled an incomplete pass.

Shorthanded at Corner

The Bengals' secondary was shorthanded on Sunday. The entered the game with just four healthy cornerbacks. LeShaun Sims and Darius Phillips were both out with injuries.

Starting nickel cornerback Mackenzie Alexander suffered a concussion in the first quarter. That mean William Jackson III was their only starting defensive back.

Jalen Davis, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, received significant playing time. Tony Brown joined Davis and Jackson in the secondary. Brown entered the game having played just one snap on defense.

The Steelers took advantage of the situation. Pittsburgh's passing attack carried their offense for most of the game.

Career Day

Rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins had a career-high seven receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown. Burrow found Higgins for a 54-yard gain in the first half. It was their longest play of the game.

Higgins has at least four receptions in each of his last six games.

He did fumble in the second quarter, but was great outside of that mistake.

Sad Stat

The Bengals are 0-12-1 on the road since Zac Taylor took over as head coach in 2019.

The Steelers have won 11 consecutive games (including playoffs) in this series.

Up Next

The Bengals hit the road again in Week 11. They play in Washington on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. ET.

