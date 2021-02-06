Super Bowl LV Prop Bets Are Here!

Take a look at the many ways you can bet on Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV is almost here and there are plenty of prop bets that fans can wager on. The Chiefs are favored by 3-points and the over/under for the game is set at 55.5.

Whether you want to bet on the game or one of the many prop bets, we got you covered. Check out all of your options below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs Moneyline

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -165 (20/33)

Kansas City Chiefs +145 (29/20)

Total Points – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Over/Under 26½

Total Points – Kansas City Chiefs

Over/Under 30

First Half

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2½

Kansas City Chiefs -2½

Total: 27½

Total Points – Tampa Bay Buccaneers First Half

Over/Under 14½

Total Points – Kansas City Chiefs First Half

Over/Under 13½

Total points scored

50 to 56 Points 17/4

43 to 49 Points 9/2

57 to 63 Points 9/2

78 Points or More 5/1

64 to 70 Points 11/2

36 to 42 Points 6/1

71 to 77 Points 15/2

29 to 35 Points 10/1

22 to 28 Points 22/1

15 to 21 Points 50/1

0 to 14 Points 200/1

Winning margin

Kansas City by 1-6 7/2

Tampa Bay by 1-6 4/1

Kansas City by 7-12 5/1

Tampa Bay by 7-12 13/2

Kansas City by 13-18 7/1

Kansas City by 19-24 10/1

Tampa Bay by 13-18 10/1

Kansas City by 25-30 16/1

Tampa Bay by 19-24 16/1

Kansas City by 31-36 22/1

Tampa Bay by 25-30 28/1

Kansas City by 37-42 40/1

Kansas City by 43 or More 40/1

Tampa Bay by 31-36 40/1

Tampa Bay by 37-42 66/1

Tampa Bay by 43 or More 88/1

Final Total of the game

Odd -120 (5/6)

Even EVEN (1/1)

MVP AND FIRST TO SCORE A TOUCHDOWN ODDS

Super Bowl MVP

Patrick Mahomes (KC) 5/6

Tom Brady (TB) 9/4

Tyreek Hill (KC) 10/1

Travis Kelce (KC) 12/1

Chris Godwin (TB) 28/1

Mike Evans (TB) 28/1

Leonard Fournette (TB) 33/1

Tyrann Mathieu (KC) 50/1

Antonio Brown (TB) 50/1

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (KC) 50/1

Darrel Williams (KC) 50/1

Mecole Hardman (KC) 50/1

Ronald Jones II (TB) 50/1

Shaquil Barrett (TB) 50/1

Devin White (TB) 66/1

Jason Pierre-Paul (TB) 66/1

Rob Gronkowski (TB) 66/1

Byron Pringle (KC) 100/1

Cameron Brate (TB) 100/1

Chris Jones (KC) 100/1

Daniel Sorenson (KC) 100/1

Demarcus Robinson (KC) 100/1

Frank Clark (KC) 100/1

Jordan Whitehead (TB) 100/1

Juan Thornhill (KC) 100/1

Lavonte David (TB) 100/1

Scotty Miller (TB) 100/1

Sean Murphy-Bunting (TB) 100/1

Tyler Johnson (TB) 100/1

Vita Vea (TB) 100/1

Willie Gay (KC) 100/1

Harrison Butker (KC) 150/1

Le'Veon Bell (KC) 150/1

Ryan Succop (TB) 150/1

Super Bowl MVP winning position

QB 2/7

WR 7/2

TE 8/1

RB 9/1

Any Defensive Position 10/1

K 66/1

First Touchdown Scorer

Travis Kelce (KC) 13/2

Tyreek Hill (KC) 13/2

Mike Evans (TB) 10/1

Leonard Fournette (TB) 11/1

Chris Godwin (TB) 13/1

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (KC) 13/1

Darrell Williams (KC) 13/1

Patrick Mahomes (KC) 13/1

Mecole Hardman (KC) 16/1

Rob Gronkowski (TB) 16/1

Le’Veon Bell (KC) 18/1

Sammy Watkins (KC) 18/1

Antonio Brown (TB) 20/1

Ronald Jones (TB) 20/1

Demarcus Robinson (KC) 22/1

Cameron Brate (TB) 24/1

Scotty Miller (TB) 25/1

Tom Brady(TB) 25/1

Any other Buccaneer 30/1

Any other Chief 30/1

Byron Pringle (KC) 30/1

Tyler Johnson (TB) 40/1

Darwin Thompson (KC) 50/1

KeShawn Vaughn (TB) 80/1

LeSean McCoy (TB) 80/1

No Touchdown Scorer 250/1

Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Travis Kelce (KC) 5/9

Tyreek Hill (KC) 5/9

Leonard Fournette (TB) 11/10

Mike Evans (TB) 11/10

Chris Godwin (TB) 3/2

Darrell Williams (KC) 3/2

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (KC) 7/4

Rob Gronkowski (TB) 2/1

Ronald Jones (TB) 2/1

Scotty Miller (TB) 5/1

Antonio Brown (TB) 3/1

Cameron Brate (TB) 3/1

Mecole Hardman (KC) 3/1

Patrick Mahomes (KC) 15/4

Sammy Watkins (KC) 4/1

Tom Brady (TB) 6/1

Byron Pringle (KC) 8/1

Tyrone Johnson (TB) 9/1

DeMarcus Robinson (KC) 9/1

First Offensive Play

Rush -150 (2/3)

Pass +120 (6/5)

The largest lead of the game by either team will be

Over/Under 16½

Total First Downs

Over/Under 47½

Total Touchdowns

Over/Under 6½

Longest Touchdown

Over/Under 45½

Shortest Touchdown

Under 1½ Yards -140 (5/7)

Over 1½ Yards +120 (6/5)

Will there be a special teams or defensive TD scored?

Yes +220 (11/5)

No -280 (5/11)

Will there be a successful 2 Point Conversion?

Yes +220 (11/5)

No -280 (4/15)

Will a TD be Scored on a 4th Down Play?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Yes +700 (7/1)

No -1400 (1/14)

Longest Field Goal

Over/Under 47½

Shortest Field Goal

Over/Under 27½

Total Field Goals

Over/Under 3½

Will Kansas City Convert a 4th Down?

Yes -130 (10/13)

No EVEN (1/1)

Will Tampa Bay Convert a 4th Down?

Yes -140 (5/7)

No +110 (11/10)

First Coach's Challenge Result

Overturned -140 (5/7)

Call Stands +110 (11/10)

Will there be an Offensive pass interference?

Yes +180 (9/5)

No -220 (5/11)

Will there be a penalty for excessive celebration/taunting?

Yes +1000 (10/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Will There be Roughing the Passer

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -180 (5/9)

Will there be a Player ejection?

Yes +1000 (10/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Will there be an onside kick attempt in the game?

Yes -180 (5/9)

No +220 (11/5)

Will the game go to Overtime?

Yes +800 (8/1)

No -1400 (1/14)

Chains brought on to field to measure

Over 1½ Chains +120 (6/5)

Under 1½ Chains -160 (5/8)

Total 1st Downs by Kansas City

Over/Under 24½

Total 1st Downs by Tampa Bay

Over/Under 23½

Total Accepted Penalties

Over/Under 10½

Total Accepted Penalties Committed by Kansas City

Over/Under 5½

Total Accepted Penalties Committed by Tampa Bay

Over/Under 5

Total Players to Attempt a Pass

Over 2½ Total Players -200 (1/2)

Under 2½ Total Players +150 (3/2)

Will player other than QB take a direct snap?

Yes -180 (5/9)

No +140 (7/5)

Will there be a flea flicker attempted in the game?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -800 (1/8)

Will any WR score a rushing TD?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Quarterback Props

Which quarterback will throw a TD pass first?

Patrick Mahomes -140 (5/7)

Tom Brady +110 (11/10)

1st Interception Thrown

Tom Brady (Buccaneers) -160 (5/8)

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) +130 (13/10)

Total Players to Attempt a Pass

Over 2½ Total Players -200 (1/2)

Under 2½ Total Players +150 (3/2)

Will player other than QB take a direct snap?

Yes -180 (5/9)

No +140 (7/5)

Will there be a flea flicker attempted in the game?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -800 (1/8)

Total Passing Yards – Tom Brady (TB)

Over/Under 300½

Total Touchdown Passes - Tom Brady (TB)

Over 2½ +150 (2/3)

Under 2½ -120 (5/6)

Tom Brady Total Touchdown Passes

2 7/4

3 11/4

1 3/1

4 or more 15/4

0 8/1

Tom Brady Length of First TD Pass

Over/Under 12½

Total Completions - Tom Brady (TB)

Over/Under 24½

Total Pass Attempts - Tom Brady (TB)

Over/Under 39½

Total Rushing Yards - Tom Brady (TB)

Over/Under 0.5

Will Tom Brady score a Rushing TD?

Yes +600 (6/1)

No -1000 (1/10)

Total Passing Yards – Patrick Mahomes (KC)

Over/Under 330½

Total Touchdown Passes - Patrick Mahomes (KC)

Over 2½ -140 (5/7)

Under 2½ +110 (11/10)

Patrick Mahomes Total Touchdown Passes

4 or more 9/4

2 12/5

3 12/5

1 4/1

0 10/1

Patrick Mahomes Length of First TD Pass

Over/Under 13½

Total Completions - Patrick Mahomes (KC)

Over/Under 28½

Total Pass Attempts - Patrick Mahomes (KC)

Over/Under 40½

Total Rushing Yards – Patrick Mahomes (KC)

Over/Under 20½

Will Patrick Mahomes score a Rushing TD?

Yes +375 (15/4)

No -500 (1/5)

Receiving Props

Over/Under 63½

Total Receptions – Mike Evans (TB)

Over/Under 4½

Total Receiving Yards – Chris Godwin (TB)

Over/Under 75½

Total Receptions – Chris Godwin (TB)

Over/Under 5½

Over/Under 30½

Total Receiving Yards – Scotty Miller (TB)

Over/Under 28½

Total Receiving Yards – Cameron Brate (TB)

Over/Under 29½

Total Receptions – Cameron Brate (TB)

Over/Under 2½

Total Receiving Yards – Leonard Fournette (TB)

Over/Under 23½

Total Receptions – Leonard Fournette (TB)

Over/Under 3½

Total Receiving Yards – Tyrone Johnson (TB)

Over/Under 11½

Total Receiving Yards – Travis Kelce (KC)

Over/Under 102½

Total Receptions – Travis Kelce (KC)

Over/Under 8½

Total Receiving Yards – Tyreek Hill (KC)

Over/Under 94½

Total Receptions – Tyreek Hill (KC)

Over/Under 6½

Total Receiving Yards – Mecole Hardman (KC)

Over/Under 31½

Total Receptions – Mecole Hardman (KC)

Over/Under 2½

Total Receiving Yards – Darrell Williams (KC)

Over/Under 13½

Total Receptions – Darrell Williams (KC)

Over/Under 3

Rushing Props

Will any WR score a rushing TD?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Total Rushing Yards – Leonard Fournette (TB)

Over/Under 51½

Total Rushing Yards – Ronald Jones (TB)

Over/Under 37½

Total Rushing Yards – Darrell Williams (KC)

Over/Under 36½

Total Rushing Yards – Clyde Edwards-Helaire (KC)

Over/Under 30½

Scoring Props

Exact 1st Score

Kansas City Passing TD 9/4

Tampa Bay Passing TD 11/4

Kansas City Field Goal 4/1

Tampa Bay Field Goal 5/1

Kansas City Rushing TD 6/1

Tampa Bay Rushing TD 6/1

Kansas City Defensive TD 25/1

Tampa Bay Defensive TD 33/1

Kansas City Safety 40/1

Tampa Bay Safety 40/1

Time of First Score

Over/Under 7 minutes elapsed

Team to Score First

Kansas City Chiefs -135 (20/27)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +105 (21/20)

How Many Yards Will the 1st Touchdown Be?

1 to 7 Yard Touchdown 5/4

8 to 15 Yard Touchdown 9/5

16 to 25 Yard Touchdown 7/2

26 to 39 Yard Touchdown 6/1

40 to 59 Yard Touchdown 10/1

60 to 79 Yard Touchdown 14/1

80 to 95 Yard Touchdown 33/1

96 or More Yard Touchdown 40/1

0 Yard Touchdown 50/1

No Touchdown in the Game 100/1

Will there be a Score in Last 3:30 of 4th Quarter?

Yes -180 (5/9)

No +150 (3/2)

Will the Team that Scores First Win?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

Yes EVEN (1/1)

No -130 (10/13)

Will TB score on their first Drive?

Yes +105 (21/20)

No -135 (20/27)

Highest Scoring Half

First EVEN (1/1)

Second -120 (5/6)

Will the Team that Scores First Win?

Yes -190 (10/19)

No +150 (3/2)

Will the Team that Scores Last Win?

Yes -180 (5/9)

No +140 (7/5)

Chiefs first score

Touchdown -240 (5/12)

Field goal or safety +200 (2/1)

Chiefs first scoring play

Touchdown 2/5

Field Goal 7/4

Safety 40/1

Does Not Score 50/1

Bucs first score

Touchdown -220 (5/11)

Field goal or safety +180 (9/5)

Bucs first scoring play

Touchdown 5/11

Field Goal 8/5

Safety 40/1

Does Not Score 50/1

Total touchdowns

6 17/4

7 9/2

5 19/4

10 or More 5/1

8 6/1

4 7/1

9 15/2

3 10/1

2 25/1

1 50/1

0 100/1

Total touchdowns by Chiefs

3 3/1

4 13/4

2 7/2

6 or more 9/2

5 5/1

1 15/2

0 25/1

Total touchdowns by Bucs

3 11/4

2 3/1

4 7/2

1 5/1

5 13/2

6 or more 8/1

0 16/1

Highest Scoring Quarter

1st 15/4

2nd 8/5

3rd 15/4

4th 9/5

Will there be a scoreless quarter?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -900 (1/9)

Will there by 3 straight scores by either team?

Yes -240 (5/12)

No +200 (2/1)

Points Props

Will either team score 40+ points?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -240 (5/12)

Will both teams score over 19.5 points?

Yes -340 (5/17)

No +240 (12/5)

Will both teams score over 24.5 points?

Yes +110 (11/10)

No -150 (2/3)

Total Points Scored

Odd -120 (5/6)

No EVEN (1/1)

Will the Super Bowl be Decided by Exactly 3 Points?

Yes +400 (4/1)

No -600 (1/6)

Will the Super Bowl be Decided by Exactly 7 Points?

Yes +600 (6/1)

No -1200 (1/11)

Will the Super Bowl be Decided by Exactly 10 Points?

Yes +800 (8/1)

No -1600 (1/16)

Will the Super Bowl be Decided by Exactly 14 Points?

Yes +1000 (10/1)

No -2000 (1/20)

Will the Super Bowl be Decided by Exactly 17 Points?

Yes +1500 (15/1)

No -3000 (1/30)

Defensive/ST Props

First Missed FG

Wide Left 6/5

Wide Right 6/5

Hits Left Upright post 5/1

Hits Right Upright post 5/1

Short 5/1

Hits Crossbar 8/1

Will there be a Kick Return for a TD?

Yes +900 (15/2)

No -2000 (5/15)

Will there be a punt Return for a TD?

Yes +900 (9/1)

No -2000 (1/20)

Kicking Props

Total Points by Harrison Butker (KC)

Over/Under 8½

Total Points by Ryan Succop (TB)

Over/Under 8

Total Punts

Over/Under 6½

Longest Field Goal

Over/Under 47½

Shortest Field Goal

Over/Under 27½

Total Field Goals

Over/Under 3½

Total made field goals

3 3/1

2 13/4

4 13/4

5 5/1

6 or More 5/1

1 13/2

0 22/1

First Field Goal Made Will Be

0 to 36 Yards 2/1

23 to 29 Yards 3/1

37 to 43 Yards 3/1

44 to 49 Yards 7/2

50 or More Yards 5/1

1 to 22 Yards 8/1

0 Field Goals Made 16/1

First missed field goal

Wide left 6/5

Wide right 6/5

Short 5/1

Hits left upright 5/1

Hits right upright 5/1

Hits crossbar 10/1

Political Specials

Joe Biden approval rating on Feb. 7, 2021

Over/Under 53½ approval rating

CBS Biden SB Interview - Said First by Biden

Bucs/Buccaneers -120 (5/6)

Chiefs -120 (5/6)

CBS Biden Super Bowl Interview - Word Said First by Biden

Pandemic 1/1

Unity 2/1

Healing 5/2

Impeach 4/1

CBS Biden Super Bowl Interview Length

Over/Under 229½ Seconds

Will Joe Biden call to congratulate winning coach?

Yes -450 (2/9)

No +275 (11/4)

Super Bowl Record Specials

Will the Super Bowl Combined Team record of 75 points be broken?

Yes +800 (8/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Note: This was Super Bowl XXIX (29) with San Francisco beating San Diego 49-26.

Will the Super Bowl Single Team record of 55 points be broken?

Yes +1200 (5/1)

No -5000 (1/50)

Note: This was by San Francisco in Super Bowl XXIV (24) against Denver.

Will the Super Bowl Field Goal record of 54 yards be broken?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

Note: This was Steve Christie in Super Bowl XXVIII (28) vs Dallas.

Will the Super Bowl Passing record of 505 yards be broken?

Yes +550 (11/2)

No -1000 (1/10)

Note: This was Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII (52) vs Philadelphia.

Will the Super Bowl Receiving record of 215 yards be broken?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -900 (1/9)

Note: This was Jerry Rice in Super Bowl XXIII (23) vs Cincinnati.

Will the Super Bowl Receptions record of 14 catches be broken?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -900 (1/9)

Note: This was James White in Super Bowl LI (51) vs Atlanta.

Game Props

Jersey Number of Player to Score 1st TD

Over/Under 17½

Jersey Number From Player to Score First Touchdown

Odd -180 (5/9)

Even +150 (3/2)

Total Combined Yardage of All TD's in Game

Over/Under 97½

Total Combined Yardage of all Field Goals in Game

Over/Under 115½

Will There be a missed Extra Point?

Yes +240 (12/5)

No -300 (1/3)

Combined Penalty Yards in Game

Over/Under 80½

Broadcast Props

What Will be Said First by Tony Romo?

Read 1/1

Penetration 2/1

Blitz 9/4

A-Gap 3/1

Trick Play 15/2

Andy Reid Mask Design

Chiefs branded/logo 1/20

Single color/no logo 7/2

Hawaiian-themed 7/1

Coach to Have Nostrils Seen First During Game

Bruce Arians -200 (1/2)

Andy Reid +150 (3/2)

Which Coordinator Will be Shown First?

Eric Bienemy 3/2

Steve Spagnuolo 2/1

Bryon Leftwich 5/2

Todd Bowles 5/2

Sarah Thomas 1st be Mentioned During Broadcast

First Half -300 (1/3)

Second Half +200 (2/1)

How manyTimes Will Queen Latifah be Said by Jim Nantz?

Over/Under 1

Will "Burger" be Said by Andy Reid during a post-game celebration?

Yes +250 (5/2)

No -400 (1/4)

Will "LeBron" be Said During Broadcast?

Yes +325 (13/4)

No -550 (2/11)

Amanda Gorman Poem Props

Length of Amanda Gorman Poem Recitation

Over/Under 284½ Seconds

Which Will be Said First During Amanda Gorman Poem?

Chiefs -130 (10/13)

Bucs/Buccaneers EVEN (1/1)

Word Said First During Amanda Gorman Poem

Hero 10/11

Pandemic 11/10

Super 9/4

Who Will Amanda Gorman Mention First During Poem?

James Martin 11/10

Suzie Dorner 13/10

Trimaine Davis 3/2

Pre-Game Entertainment Odds

Will Miley Cyrus Navel be Seen during TikTok Tailgate Pre-Game Show?

Yes EVEN (1/1)

No -140 (5/7)

Will Miley Cyrus Side Boob be Seen during TikTok Tailgate Pre-Game Show?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Halftime Specials

Color of The Weeknd’s Jacket When First Seen

Red 2/3

Black 5/4

White 4/1

Blue 7/1

Purple 7/1

Will The Weeknd First be Seen with Gloves on his Hands?

Yes -300 (1/3)

No +200 (2/1)

Will The Weeknd First be Seen with Sunglasses?

Yes EVEN (1/1)

No -140 (5/7)

Will The Weeknd Perform with Bandage(s) on Head?

Yes +600 (6/1)

No -1500 (1/15)