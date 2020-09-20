NFL News: Bears sign Tarik Cohen to 3-year extension

CINCINNATI — The Bears are signing one of their best players to a contract extension, but it isn't wide receiver Allen Robinson, who is reportedly unhappy about not being extended in a contract year.

Instead, Chicago has agreed to a three-year, $17.25 million extension with running back Tarik Cohen.

The 25-year-old could make up to $6.03 million per season according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Bears drafted Cohen in the fourth-round (119th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. The North Carolina A & T alum has been one of the best pass-catching running backs in the NFL.

Cohen has at least 53 receptions in each of the past three seasons. He had 79 receptions last season, finishing with 456 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

He also had 213 rushing yards. Cohen is the perfect third-down back. He has the ability to lineup in the backfield or at wide receiver.

He averaged 10.2 yards-per-reception in 2018. His stellar play helped him reach the Pro Bowl. He was also named to the All-Pro team for the first time in his career.

He may be small in stature at 5-6, 191 pounds, but he makes life hard on opposing defenses.

Cohen is also a capable kick and punt returner. It's hard for running backs to earn long-term extensions, but he's played well enough for the Bears to sign him to a contract that lasts through the 2023 season.

Cohen is an explosive player that will be staying in Chicago for the next few years.

