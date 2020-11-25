Bengals Place Auden Tate and B.J. Finney on NFL's Reserve COVID-19 List

Tate and Finney placed on COVID-19 reserve list

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense was already shorthanded going into Sunday's game against the Giants.

Quarterback Joe Burrow will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL and MCL against Washington. Running back Joe Mixon is on injured reserve with a foot injury.

It looks like they'll be missing another piece of their offense on Sunday.

The team placed wide receiver Auden Tate and center B.J. Finney on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Bengals acquired Finney in the Carlos Dunlap trade. He hasn't appeared in a game this season.

Tate hasn't been a big part of the offense this season, but he's given the Bengals a boost when called upon.

The 23-year-old has 14 receptions for 150 yards this season.

Cornerback Winston Rose returned to the team and rejoined the practice squad. The Bengals placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 on Nov. 11.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!