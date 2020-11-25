NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Bengals Place Auden Tate and B.J. Finney on NFL's Reserve COVID-19 List

Tate and Finney placed on COVID-19 reserve list
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense was already shorthanded going into Sunday's game against the Giants. 

Quarterback Joe Burrow will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL and MCL against Washington. Running back Joe Mixon is on injured reserve with a foot injury. 

 It looks like they'll be missing another piece of their offense on Sunday. 

The team placed wide receiver Auden Tate and center B.J. Finney on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list. 

The Bengals acquired Finney in the Carlos Dunlap trade. He hasn't appeared in a game this season. 

Tate hasn't been a big part of the offense this season, but he's given the Bengals a boost when called upon. 

The 23-year-old has 14 receptions for 150 yards this season.  

Cornerback Winston Rose returned to the team and rejoined the practice squad. The Bengals placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 on Nov. 11.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) makes a cut on a run in the first quarter of the NFL Week 15 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. The Patriots led 13-10 at the half. New England Patriots At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Injury Roundup — Giovani Bernard Didn't Practice on Wednesday

Auden Tate catch
News

Bengals Place Auden Tate and B.J. Finney on NFL's Reserve COVID-19 List

Screen Shot 2020-11-25 at 3.23.47 PM
News

Watch: Giovani Bernard on the Bengals' Culture, Joe Burrow's Injury and Zac Taylor

Nov 19, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap (43) celebrates with teammates following a fourth down sack against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Pete Carroll on Carlos Dunlap Joining Seahawks: 'It's Different Than What He's Been Around'

Nov 1, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) fights for extra yards as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) defends during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL News: Steelers-Ravens Postponed Until Sunday Afternoon

Nov 22, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: The Rams' Big Win, Burrow's Injury and Why Dalton and the Cowboys Could Make Playoff Push

Nov 15, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) warms up before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 36-10. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

The Ryan Finley Experiment Appears to be Over Following Bengals' Decision to Start Brandon Allen

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) stays loose between drills during a training camp practice at the Paul Brown Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
News

Report: Brandon Allen to Start at Quarterback For Bengals

Nov 8, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
News

Deshaun Watson Offers to Help Joe Burrow Get Past Injury