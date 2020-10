KyleZombi 7 mins

I don't care about Zac's culture. I don't care if he gives Gio Bernard happy joy-joy feelings. I don't care that AJ Green says this is the best offense he's ever been a part of. This is professional sports and you don't get credit for anything except winning.

I wish we could go back to the days when we didn't have the best offense ever and we were winning 10+ games per year.

We fired Marvin and brought in a guy who made the team even worse. Just count your losses and move on, Brown family. The longer you keep this clown around, the longer it's going to take to climb out of the hole he digs.