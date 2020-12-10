Injury Roundup—The Latest on Tee Higgins, Alex Redmond and the Cincinnati Bengals

NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Injury Roundup—The Latest on Tee Higgins, Alex Redmond and the Bengals

Here's the latest on the Bengals' injuries
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins was a limited participant for the second-straight practice on Thursday. He hurt his hamstring while attempting to jump over a defender in the fourth quarter of in Cincinnati's 19-7 loss to Miami.  

"I just had a little hamstring tweak," Higgins said after the game. "I’m a playmaker. Playmakers try to make plays and I tried to make a play. So if it comes about again, I’ll do it again."

The 21-year-old has been the Bengals' top downfield threat this season. He has 53 receptions for 729 yards and five touchdowns. He's averaging 13.8 yards-per-catch, which leads the team. 

Having Higgins on the field will be crucial for the Bengals' potential success on Sunday against the Cowboys. They've scored just 17 points on offense in their last 10 quarters. They can't afford to lose another weapon. 

Quarterback Brandon Allen was a full participant for the second-straight practice. He'll make his third consecutive start, despite leaving last Sunday's game against the Dolphins with a chest injury. 

Alex Redmond should also be active this week after missing the Miami game with a concussion. He practiced in full on Thursday. 

Brandon Wilson (hamstring) missed practice for a second-straight day and Drew Sample didn't participate on Thursday due to personal reasons. 

Mackensie Alexander (knee), Clark Harris (groin) and Xavier Williams (back) were limited participants in practice. 

Check out Thursday's entire injury report below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

image003 (11)

Sep 13, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) reacts with quarterback Andy Dalton (14) after Green scored a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Zac Taylor's Play Calling, A.J. Green's Frustration and Andy Dalton's Return

Dec 6, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Pigskin Pick'em: My Week 14 Picks For Every NFL Game

Dec 8, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Andy Dalton and the Cowboys Are Road Favorites Against Bengals

Oct 25, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85)breaks past Cleveland Browns middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93)and linebacker Mack Wilson (51) for the touchdown late in the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Roundup—The Latest on Tee Higgins, Alex Redmond and the Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) signals down the line before a snap in the second quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. The Bengals led 17-10 at halftime. Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Report: Joe Burrow 'Loves' Cincinnati and Believes 'He Can Win a Super Bowl' With Bengals

Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) is helped on to the cart after being injured in the game against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Jonah Williams' Good News, More Praise for Joe Burrow and an Andy Dalton Update

Screen Shot 2020-12-10 at 11.11.29 AM
News

Watch: Tyler Boyd on Being Ejected, His Confidence in Brandon Allen and Andy Dalton's Return

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) scores a touchdown as Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) defends during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Frustration Builds as Green Continues to be Underutilized

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68), offensive guard Mike Jordan (60), and offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals' Offensive Line Continues to Climb Injury Mountain