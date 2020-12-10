Injury Roundup—The Latest on Tee Higgins, Alex Redmond and the Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins was a limited participant for the second-straight practice on Thursday. He hurt his hamstring while attempting to jump over a defender in the fourth quarter of in Cincinnati's 19-7 loss to Miami.

"I just had a little hamstring tweak," Higgins said after the game. "I’m a playmaker. Playmakers try to make plays and I tried to make a play. So if it comes about again, I’ll do it again."

The 21-year-old has been the Bengals' top downfield threat this season. He has 53 receptions for 729 yards and five touchdowns. He's averaging 13.8 yards-per-catch, which leads the team.

Having Higgins on the field will be crucial for the Bengals' potential success on Sunday against the Cowboys. They've scored just 17 points on offense in their last 10 quarters. They can't afford to lose another weapon.

Quarterback Brandon Allen was a full participant for the second-straight practice. He'll make his third consecutive start, despite leaving last Sunday's game against the Dolphins with a chest injury.

Alex Redmond should also be active this week after missing the Miami game with a concussion. He practiced in full on Thursday.

Brandon Wilson (hamstring) missed practice for a second-straight day and Drew Sample didn't participate on Thursday due to personal reasons.

Mackensie Alexander (knee), Clark Harris (groin) and Xavier Williams (back) were limited participants in practice.

Check out Thursday's entire injury report below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!