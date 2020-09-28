Tee Higgins not Satisfied After Two Touchdown Performance Against Eagles

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins had two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-23 tie with the Eagles.

"It’s surreal," he said on Monday. "Catching my first touchdown was just, unbelievable. Me and my mom actually talked about it before the game, and next thing you know I scored. It’s just a great feeling."

The 21-year-old finished with five catches for 40 yards. Many were impressed by his performance, but he wasn't satisfied.

"The two touchdowns are great and all, but at the end of the day I grade myself probably a ‘C’ in that game," Higgins said. "I missed a few blocks that I could’ve got and those balls that I should’ve caught. It’s definitely not my game. I’ve always been big on blocking throughout college. I’m not really showing it here in the league. I’m definitely gonna be changing that around from this point forward."

The Bengals selected Higgins with the No. 33 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's made back-to-back starts for the team.

He could've had an even bigger day against the Eagles, but was unable to hang on to a deep ball from Joe Burrow with two minutes left in overtime. Philadelphia cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman knocked the ball free at the last second.

"I feel like that play is all on me," Higgins said. "They brought me into this organization to make those plays, and those are the plays that receivers like me have to make. Whether it be attacking the ball or showing my hands late, that’s things that I have to work on. Everyone’s good in this league. Those are plays I have to make."

Higgins will get a chance to learn from his mistake this Sunday against the Jaguars. He's impressed the coaching staff over the past few weeks and will continue to get significant playing time on offense.

“Tee has been playing football now for about six weeks," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Sunday. "He’s just getting better and better every single day. He missed the first part of training camp, and now he’s starting to get his legs back under him. He’s got the confidence of our whole group, and he went out and made some big plays for us.”

