Breaking: Texans Fire Head Coach and General Manager Bill O'Brien

CINCINNATI – The Houston Texans fired head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien on Monday according to multiple reports.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle was the first to break the news.

Texans owner Cal McNair made the decision to fire O'Brien according to the report. Houston lost to the Vikings 31-23 on Sunday, falling to 0-4 on the season.

This was O'Brien's seventh season with the Texans. He posted a 52-48 regular season record in Houston.

Romeo Crennel will takeover as interim head coach according to McClain. The 73-year-old is 28-55 as an NFL head coach. He coached the Browns for four seasons (2005-08) and was calling the shots in Kansas City for 19 games (2011-12).

The Texans have made some questionable decisions over the past few years. O'Brien the general manager got in the way of the head coach. He sent a third-round pick to Cleveland for running back Duke Johnson, which didn't pay off. He also traded two first-round picks and a second-rounder to the Dolphins for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills.

The Texans are 0-4 this season. They don't have first or second-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

To make matters worse, he traded franchise wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals for running back David Johnson, who has one of the worst contracts in the league and a second-round pick. He made that deal with Arizona in March.

Hopkins wanted a new contract, but O'Brien took pennies on the dollar for one of the premiere wide receivers in the NFL.

