CINCINNATI — The Bengals start the second half of the 2020 season on Sunday against the Steelers.

They have plenty of things to fix, but feel good about themselves after their 31-20 win over the Titans in Week 8. They're 2-5-1 and hoping to put together a second half run.

Here are three bold predictions for the second half of the Bengals' season.

Joe Burrow Will Break Mayfield's Rookie Record for Most Touchdown Passes

Burrow is on pace to break Andrew Luck's rookie record (4,374) for most passing yards. The 23-year-old has thrown for 2,272 yards and 11 touchdowns in eight games. He's also ran for another three scores.

Burrow needs to throw two touchdown passes per game (16 total) to tie Baker Mayfield's record for most touchdown passes by a rookie (27).

This is a reasonable expectation with matchups against the Cowboys, Giants and Redskins on the schedule in the second half of the season.

Burrow isn't on track to break the record. He's on pace to come up five short of Mayfield's mark, but that should change in a hurry. Look for him to have a few big games through the air and break the record.

The only concern is Chargers rookie Justin Herbert. He has 17 touchdown passes in just seven games this season.

Both the Chargers and Bengals have eight games left. The quarterback that performs best down the stretch will likely win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Not only is Burrow going to break Mayfield's record, but he's also going to finish with more touchdown passes than Herbert.

Burrow takes a step forward and finish the season with 30 touchdown passes. Herbert takes a step back in the second half, but still breaks Mayfield's record, only to fall one short of Burrow with 29 touchdown passes.

Tyler Boyd Will Set the Bengals Record For Most Receptions in Season

Boyd has been great so far this season. He's on pace for 108 receptions for 1,168 yards and six touchdowns.

His rapport with Burrow is getting stronger by the week, which is exactly why he's going to break T.J. Houshmandzadeh's record for most receptions in a season (112).

Boyd is averaging 6.75 catches per contest. He needs to average 7.3 receptions in the Bengals' final eight games to break the record.

Burrow trusts Boyd. He's going to throw to him early and often—especially with the game on the line.

The duo is going to have a couple of huge games in the second half of the season. Boyd has only topped the 100-yard mark twice in 2020.

Look for that number to go up and for the Bengals' all-time receptions record to come down.

The Bengals Won't Win a Game in the AFC North This Season

Cincinnati is already 0-3 in the division. They play the Steelers twice and the Ravens once in the second half of the year.

The Bengals may go on a run in the final eight games, but it won't be against their AFC North rivals.

They finished 1-5 in the division last season, but they've already been swept by the Browns and blown out by the Ravens in 2020.

Baltimore could rest starters in Week 17. Burrow and the Bengals could surprise the Steelers like the Cowboys did last week. Anything is possible.

But don't be shocked if the Bengals go 0-6 in the division. It's not only possible, but it's probable at this point.

