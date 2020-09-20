SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

NFL analyst believes Buccaneers could have 'buyer's remorse' after signing Tom Brady

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Six-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason. 

The 43-year-old quarterback threw two interceptions in his debut, as the Bucs lost to the Saints 34-23. 

Brady's Week 1 struggles have caused some to wonder about his ability to still lead a team to championships at an advanced age. In fact, NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks thinks some of the Buccaneers' brass may wish the team had re-signed Jameis Winston instead of Brady this offseason.  

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have a little buyer’s remorse,” Brooks said on The Herd when asked about Brady’s Week 1 performance. “If you go back and look at the last 10 games that Tom Brady has played, Jameis Winston has been a better player and I don’t think Tom Brady can turn it around.

“Completion percentage, yards per attempt, passer rating are all in the bottom five of the league during that span. I love Tom Brady for all the things that he’s done but I don’t think he will ever return to being the player that we saw in New England.”

Brady completed 23-of-36 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints. He was sacked three times and had two turnovers, including an interception that was returned for a touchdown. 

Brady has thrown a pick-six in each of his last three games dating back to last season. He went to Tampa to win another Super Bowl. Can he still play at an elite level? 

He arrived at Raymond James Stadium early on Sunday morning before his home debut against Carolina. Something tells me Brady will be sharp in Week 2. 

The Buccaneers are 7.5-point home favorites in their matchup with the Panthers.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Browns have no plans to trade Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland Browns have no plans to trade Odell Beckham Jr.

James Rapien

Bengals open to making changes to the offensive line

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor open to making changes to the offensive line

James Rapien

NFL News: Bears sign Tarik Cohen to 3-year extension

Chicago Bears sign Tarik Cohen to 3-year extension

James Rapien

Report: Bengals' Auden Tate unhappy about role, could seek trade

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate unhappy about role, could seek trade

James Rapien

by

VERTIGO

Podcast: Previewing Bengals-Browns, injury updates and more

Previewing Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns, injury updates and more

James Rapien

Watch: Fake Joe Burrow fools Cincinnati Bengals fans

Fake Joe Burrow fools Cincinnati Bengals fans

James Rapien

Joe Burrow receiving plenty of praise after first two NFL games

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow receiving plenty of praise after his first two NFL games

James Rapien

Battle of Ohio: Burrow vs Baker generate high ratings on Thursday Night Football

Battle of Ohio: Joe Burrow vs Baker Mayfield generate high ratings on Thursday Night Football

James Rapien

Andy Janovich says Browns could've had '300 or 400' rushing yards against Bengals

Andy Janovich says Cleveland Browns could've had '300 or 400' rushing yards against Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Winners and losers from the Bengals loss to the Browns

Winners and losers from the Cincinnati Bengals loss to the Cleveland Browns

Blake Jewell

by

James Rapien