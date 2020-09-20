NFL analyst believes Buccaneers could have 'buyer's remorse' after signing Tom Brady

CINCINNATI — Six-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.

The 43-year-old quarterback threw two interceptions in his debut, as the Bucs lost to the Saints 34-23.

Brady's Week 1 struggles have caused some to wonder about his ability to still lead a team to championships at an advanced age. In fact, NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks thinks some of the Buccaneers' brass may wish the team had re-signed Jameis Winston instead of Brady this offseason.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have a little buyer’s remorse,” Brooks said on The Herd when asked about Brady’s Week 1 performance. “If you go back and look at the last 10 games that Tom Brady has played, Jameis Winston has been a better player and I don’t think Tom Brady can turn it around.

“Completion percentage, yards per attempt, passer rating are all in the bottom five of the league during that span. I love Tom Brady for all the things that he’s done but I don’t think he will ever return to being the player that we saw in New England.”

Brady completed 23-of-36 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints. He was sacked three times and had two turnovers, including an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Brady has thrown a pick-six in each of his last three games dating back to last season. He went to Tampa to win another Super Bowl. Can he still play at an elite level?

He arrived at Raymond James Stadium early on Sunday morning before his home debut against Carolina. Something tells me Brady will be sharp in Week 2.

The Buccaneers are 7.5-point home favorites in their matchup with the Panthers.

