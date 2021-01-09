Tom Brady Plans to Return for 2021, Expects Buccaneers to be Even Better Next Season

Tompa Bay will be back for a second season

CINCINNATI — Tom Brady and the Buccaneers play the Washington Football Team on Saturday night. They're hoping to win their first playoff game since 2002.

Brady, 43, plans to play next season regardless of how things go in the playoffs this year according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

"Despite the fact that he's going to be 44-years-old when next season begins during training camp. I am told that he is expected to return for 2021," Rapoport said. "Got a two-year contract. Really likes it in Tampa, intends to fulfill his contract and thinks that it is going to be better in Tampa next year."

The Buccaneers finished 11-5 this season and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Brady completed 401-of-610 passes (65.7%) for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Brady has only topped the 40 touchdown mark once in his career. He led the Patriots to a perfect 16-0 record in 2007. He finished with 50 touchdowns that season. He was throwing to two legends in Randy Moss and Wes Welker.

The Buccaneers will have plenty of question marks this offseason, with Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Shaquil Barrett, Lavonte David and Rob Gronkowski all scheduled to hit free agency.

Tampa Bay is favored by 10.5 points tonight in Washington. Brady will face off against a quality pass rush that includes second overall pick Chase Young.

Washington is sixth in the NFL with 47 sacks. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday night.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!