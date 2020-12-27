Report: Urban Meyer Receiving Interest From Multiple NFL Teams

CINCINNATI — Could Urban Meyer make the jump to the NFL?

The former Ohio State and Florida head coach has received interested from multiple teams according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"At least two NFL teams have reached out to Urban Meyer to see whether the former Ohio State coach would be interested in interviewing for—if not accepting—a head-coaching job at the next level," Schefter said. "Meyer, according to a source connected to one of those teams, did not dismiss the overtures and is considering whether to make the jump to the NFL. He intends to decide in the next week, before the NFL regular season is over, and teams expect to hear his decision in the coming days.”

Schefter noted that Meyer wants to make sure that he's fully prepared to make the leap from college to the NFL before making a decision.

He has his eyes on the Jacksonville Jaguars vacancy according to Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade. Meyer is "seriously considering Jacksonville" according to Rowland's report.

The Jaguars are set to have the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Walking into plenty of cap space, draft picks and Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence would give Meyer a chance to do something that Nick Saban never did: build a sustainable winner in the NFL.

Meyer is familiar with the Jacksonville area from his time coaching the Florida Gators. This would be a no-brainer for the Jaguars, who have a chance to right the ship relatively quickly if they take Lawrence with the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Texans, Lions and Falcons already have head coaching vacancies. The Jaguars and Jets are two of the many teams expected to move on from their head coach at the end of the season.

