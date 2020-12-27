NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Report: Urban Meyer Receiving Interest From Multiple NFL Teams

Meyer plans to make a decision next week
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — Could Urban Meyer make the jump to the NFL? 

The former Ohio State and Florida head coach has received interested from multiple teams according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

"At least two NFL teams have reached out to Urban Meyer to see whether the former Ohio State coach would be interested in interviewing for—if not accepting—a head-coaching job at the next level," Schefter said. "Meyer, according to a source connected to one of those teams, did not dismiss the overtures and is considering whether to make the jump to the NFL. He intends to decide in the next week, before the NFL regular season is over, and teams expect to hear his decision in the coming days.”

Schefter noted that Meyer wants to make sure that he's fully prepared to make the leap from college to the NFL before making a decision. 

He has his eyes on the Jacksonville Jaguars vacancy according to Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade. Meyer is "seriously considering Jacksonville" according to Rowland's report.

The Jaguars are set to have the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Walking into plenty of cap space, draft picks and Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence would give Meyer a chance to do something that Nick Saban never did: build a sustainable winner in the NFL. 

Meyer is familiar with the Jacksonville area from his time coaching the Florida Gators. This would be a no-brainer for the Jaguars, who have a chance to right the ship relatively quickly if they take Lawrence with the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

The Texans, Lions and Falcons already have head coaching vacancies. The Jaguars and Jets are two of the many teams expected to move on from their head coach at the end of the season. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes former head coach Urban Meyer greets fans before the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Clemson Tigers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Urban Meyer Receiving Interest From Multiple NFL Teams

Sep 14, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals kicker Randy Bullock (4) kicks a field goal against the Houston Texans in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Bengals Announce Inactives for Sunday's Game Against Texans

Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander (21) and cornerback William Jackson (22) celebrate as the time winds down on the upset win over Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mackensie Alexander Fined $10K for Taunting During Bengals' Win Over Steelers

Aug 27, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin(16) blocked by teammate Stanley Morgan(17)during training camp at the teams practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Texans

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, left, listens to team president Mike Brown speak at a press conference, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Taylor as the10th head coach in Cincinnati Bengals team history. Zac Taylor Named Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach 02 05 2019
GM Report

Dave Lapham Gives Insight About How Mike Brown Views Zac Taylor's Future With Bengals

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands on the field during warmups prior to the Bengals' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Joe Burrow Posts Encouraging Video Following ACL Surgery

Dec 20, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) before the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Who to Play With a Fantasy Championship on the Line

September 13, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes the football against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Pigskin Pick'em: My Week 16 Picks For Every NFL Game

Sep 14, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) escapes a tackle from Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Carl Lawson (58) during the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Houston Texans Provide Cautionary Tale For Cincinnati Bengals