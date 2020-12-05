NewsAll Bengals+
Former Bengals, Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict Arrested on Battery Charge

Vontaze Burfict spent seven seasons in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Free agent linebacker Vontaze Burfict was arrested early Saturday morning in Nevada on a misdemeanor battery change according to Clark County Court Records.

The 30-year-old was being held on $1,000 bond. A hearing is scheduled for Monday.

No information about the incident has been released. 

Burfict is currently a free agent. He signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He became a Pro Bowler in his second season and quickly became one of the NFL's best linebackers. 

His play dropped off due to various injuries and suspensions. Burfict was a multi-time offender of the NFL's unnecessary roughness rules. 

The Bengals moved on from him after seven seasons in 2018. He signed a one-year deal with the Raiders. 

Burfict only appeared in four games with the Raiders. He was suspended for the remainder of the season for his hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle

Burfict is still a free agent, despite being reinstated from his suspension in February. 

He was still working out this offseason and studying the modern day rules in hopes of latching on with an NFL team. 

"Vontaze has spent the entire offseason studying and learning the proper code of conduct for participation in the NFL," agent Peter Schaffer told NFL Network in February. "He has watched tape, talked with coaches and NFL experts, doing everything he can to conform his passionate play to the rules of the NFL. This is a serious issue not only for Vontaze but all players, and he is serious about doing things the right way and being a leader in playing football the right way."

Saturday's battery charge makes Burfict's potential return to the NFL even more unlikely. 

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) lines up at the line of scrimmage during the Week 5 NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Miami Dolphins Vs Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10 Week 5
