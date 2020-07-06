Odds released on Washington Redskins' new name

The Washington Redskins are considering a name change. The announcement came last week after 87 investment firms wrote letters to Nike, PepsiCo and FedEx asking to corporations to end their affiliation with the Washington football team.

Those firms are reportedly worth $620 billion.

"We have been in conversations with the NFL and Washington management for a few weeks about this issue," PepsiCo said in a statement. "We believe it is time for a change. We are pleased to see the steps the team announced today and we look forward to continued partnership."

That has sparked plenty of conversation around a potential name change. The organization acknowledged that it might be time for a change.

"In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team's name," the team said in a statement. "This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks."

Washington owner Dan Snyder also issued a statement about a potential change: "This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field."

Odds have been released on what the rebranded name could be. The 'Redtails' are a 3/1 favorite. Check out the odds in their entirety below.

Odds courtesy of BetOnline.

Redtails 3/1

Generals 4/1

Presidents 5/1

Lincolns 6/1

Veterans 8/1

Capitols 9/1

Americans 10/1

Memorials 10/1

Monuments 10/1

Kings 12/1

Roosevelts 12/1

Redhawks 15/1

Jeffersons 20/1

Renegades 22/1

Arlingtons 25/1

Hogs 50/1

Snowflakes 500/1

Trumps 500/1