AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Xavier Su'a-Filo excited to play for Bengals, believes he'll have success at right guard

James Rapien

The Bengals aggressively addressed multiple weaknesses in free agency this offseason. From signing D.J. Reader to adding Vonn Bell. The roster looks much different than it did in the season finale. 

The Bengals also signed veteran guard Xavier Su'a-Filo to a three-year, $9 million contract. He's entering his seventh season in the NFL. Houston drafted him 33rd overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. 

He is expected to be the Bengals' starting right guard this season. 

"You have to take it," Su'a-Filo said when asked about the starting job on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "Everything's earned that way and I know that it's not going to be easy ever coming in to a new place with a new system with other players to complete. That's what I'm planning to do and I'm very, very excited."

The Bengals are hoping Su'a-Filo can transition from the left to the right side. The 29-year-old has primarily played left guard in the NFL.

"I've done a lot of reps and taken a lot of work on the right side, especially in practice and some preseason [games]," Su'a-Filo said. "Getting comfortable there in a game is something that is going to have to be by experience, but I definitely feel good there and getting in a right-handed stance and doing things on the right side — it's not foreign to me."

The Bengals' coaching staff envisions a starting offensive line consisting of second year players Jonah Williams (tackle) and Michael Jordan (guard) starting on the left side. Trey Hopkins is the starting center. Su'a-Filo projects to be the starting right guard. 

Right tackle is still a question mark, but Bobby Hart and Fred Johnson will likely compete for the starting  job. 

The Bengals' rushing attack had success in the second half of last season with a pin and pull scheme that offensive line coach Jim Turner installed. 

Running back Joe Mixon ran for 100 or more yards four times in the final eight games, which is a feat he didn't reach once in the first half of the season. Su'a-Filo believes he'll fit right in and help in the ground game. 

"I'm an offensive lineman. I love running the ball. We always do," Su'a-Filo said. "And we know that a lot of stress gets taken off of the quarterback and the rest of the offense if you're able to run the ball successfully.

"Having a big strong back like Mixon definitely helps. I've been fortunate to block for some good backs in my career."

Listen to Dan Hoard's conversation with Su'a-Filo on the Bengals Booth Podcast below:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Burrow speaks: 'The black community needs our help'

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went to social media to speak on human rights issues in America

James Rapien

Analyst believes Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be NFL's most successful rookie

One analyst believes Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be the NFL's most successful rookie

James Rapien

Podcast: NFL rule changes and a weekend mailbag that includes Sam Hubbard, Ken Anderson and more

James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss the latest NFL rule changes, plus they take your Cincinnati Bengals questions in their weekend mailbag

James Rapien

John Ross believes Joe Burrow will have positive impact on him and the Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross believes he will benefit from Joe Burrow

James Rapien

Browns DC Joe Woods believes Joe Burrow is 'going to be a great player'

Cleveland Browns DC Joe Woods believes Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is 'going to be a great player'

James Rapien

William Jackson III ranked among the NFL's top cornerbacks in man coverage

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson III was ranked among the NFL's top cornerbacks in man coverage

James Rapien

Podcast: What players are poised to have a breakout season, plus the national perception of the Bengals

What players are poised to have a breakout season, plus the national perception of the Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

NFL owners table 4th-and-15 alternative to the onside kick, approve three new rules

The NFL has decided to table the 4th-and-15 proposal, make three rule changes

James Rapien

Podcast: The 4th-and-15 proposal, top 100 snubs and the Bengals' wide receivers

James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss the 4th-and-15 proposal, the Cincinnati Bengals' best players not making a top 100 list and more

James Rapien

John Ross: An inside look at his struggles and what's next for the Bengals speedster

An inside look at John Ross' struggles and his path to redemption

James Rapien