Free Agent Defensive Tackle Xavier Williams Visiting Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Bengals brought in free agent defensive tackle Xavier Williams for a visit according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Williams was on New England's practice squad until last week when he was released. He had two tackles in the Patriots' 21-11 win over the Dolphins in Week 1.

He spent the past two years in Kansas City. His most productive season was in 2018 when he appeared in all 16 games, tallying 47 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

The Bengals are in the market for a nose tackle. They've had bad luck in the trenches so far this season. Renell Wren suffered a quad injury in training camp, Josh Tupou opted-out and Ryan Glasgow failed his physical.

Cincinnati signed veteran Mike Daniels, but he's only played in two games and suffered a significant elbow injury in practice last week. With Daniels on injured reserve, the team has no choice but to add another nose tackle.

Geno Atkins could return to the field this week. The eight-time Pro Bowler hasn't played this season after suffering a shoulder injury in the Bengals' final scrimmage of training camp. The team knows they need to add another piece to the thin interior of their defensive line.

Williams could be that guy. He's only 28-years-old and should be in game shape after spending the first four weeks of the season on the Patriots' practice squad.

He signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Iowa in 2015. He spent three seasons in Arizona before signing with Kansas City.

